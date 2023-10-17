https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/report-brazils-bolsonaro-plotted-to-set-the-country-on-fire-in-failed-coup-attempt-1114271173.html

Report: Brazil’s Bolsonaro Plotted to ‘Set the Country on Fire’ in Failed Coup Attempt

Now, a new investigation claims a controversial former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro brought the South American country perilously close to returning to authoritarian rule.

Despite Brazil’s popular image, the country of Carnaval and rowdy street parades suffers the recent collective trauma of a US-backed military dictatorship that smothered civil society for over 20 years. Now, a new investigation claims a controversial former leader brought the country perilously close to returning to authoritarian rule.The preliminary report, released on Tuesday by the National Congress of Brazil, found that ex-President Jair Bolsonaro was the “intellectual or moral” architect of “a willful and premeditated coup attempt” after his loss in last year’s presidential election.The lengthy report, comprising more than 1,300 pages, suggests Bolsonaro should be charged with criminal association, political violence, abolition of democratic rule of law and coup d’état under Brazil’s penal code.The evidence will now be brought before the country’s attorney general, who is tasked with making the final decision as to whether to charge the former leader.The investigation determined Bolsonaro sought to work through a number of channels to create a generalized climate of chaos that would give the country’s military an excuse to intervene. The bombastic ex-president is known for praising the country’s former military dictatorship, which lasted until 1985; he once claimed “the only mistake of the dictatorship was torturing and not killing.” In fact, hundreds of Brazilians were killed or disappeared during military rule, and some 20,000 were tortured.The military figures are among the 61 people the report maintains were part of Bolsonaro’s plot to undermine Brazilian democracy, including the events earlier this year which saw the country’s Supreme Federal Court, National Congress and presidential palace vandalized.

