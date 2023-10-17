https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/south-koreas-largest-defense-show-kicks-off-outside-seoul-1114251762.html

South Korea's Largest Defense Show Kicks Off Outside Seoul

A large-scale biennial defense exhibition dubbed Seoul ADEX 2023 (the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition) opened its doors at an air base in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Tuesday, hosting 550 military companies from 35 countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The defense exhibition will run from October 17-22, involving 347 South Korean and 203 foreign companies. The South Korean government has also invited 114 foreign participants, including defense officials from 55 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates, among others, as well as military experts from the European, Asian and African countries. The exhibition's agenda also features a discussion of a defense cooperation between Seoul and Canberra along with New Delhi. The South Korean Defense Ministry is aiming to capture a 5% global market share by 2027 to become the fourth world's exporter of military goods.

