https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/ukraines-government-is-unstable-putin-in-china-israelpalestine-conflict-day-10-1114242492.html

Ukraine's Government is Unstable; Putin in China; Israel/Palestine Conflict Day 10

Ukraine's Government is Unstable; Putin in China; Israel/Palestine Conflict Day 10

A former top Zelensky aide complains that the Ukrainian President has failed and the country needs new leadership.

2023-10-17T04:01+0000

2023-10-17T04:01+0000

2023-10-17T09:43+0000

the critical hour

radio

volodymyr zelensky

hamas

palestine

hunter biden

vladimir putin

china

sergey lavrov

north korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114242335_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bb35afb34cd7e6d884be5db2507647a3.png

Ukraine's Government is Unstable; Putin in China; Israel/Palestine Conflict Day 10 A former top Zelensky aide complains that the Ukrainian President has failed and the country needs new leadership.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia. The US military is getting weak due to giving Ukraine a significant portion of its assets. Mark Sleboda says this information is not new, but the fact that it is coming from a top US military man may cause the issue to get more attention. He also says that Ukraine is facing "shell hunger" and cannot respond to Russian artillery, which has greatly hindered its ability to clear minefields.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss the media. The US empire is whipping up hysteria against anyone opposing the Ukraine war. Misty Winston says this is nothing new, and the empire fully controls the media. The mainstream press is good at hiding behind anonymous intelligence sources.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The House GOP is in total meltdown. Dan Lazare argues that the US government is unstable. Also, the Ukrainian conflict is in big trouble. Dan thinks we will likely see a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss President Putin's foreign policy. President Putin says that the US-led Rules-Based International Order is nonsense. Scott Ritter argues there will be no negotiations in Ukraine because Russia has won the war. He believes the Europeans will eventually gravitate towards nations and leaders living up to agreements. Also, he says that the Africans believe the Russians represent their needs.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. GOP presidential contenders attack Joe Biden and blame him for the Hamas attack on Israel. Also, MSNBC has canceled three Arab journalists from presenting due to the Israeli conflict. Laith Marouf says it is crazy that both parties are fighting over who can call for more blood. He says that Western media is attacking anyone who attempts to put context into the conflict discussion. He fears that the conflict could escalate into a regional war shortly.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss China. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi argues that the injustices against Palestinians cannot continue, and Saudi Prince MBS kept Tony Blinken waiting overnight before he met with him. Dr. Gerald Horne says there will be hell to pay in various sectors of the United States when people realize the damage that US imperialism has wrought on this nation.Michael Maloof, senior security policy analyst, joins us to discuss the collapse of the neocon project. A former top Zelensky aide complains that the Ukrainian President has failed and the country needs new leadership. Michael Maloof says that the aide has put himself on a limb because Ukraine is nondemocratic, and he may face danger. Also, this reflects just how dire the internal situation is in the Kiev regime. He also says that the Ukrainian extremists may lash out at the Europeans at some point because they have a separate agenda.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the collapse of the US Empire. The US faces internal self-destruction due to an unworkable and unstable military and financial system. Dr. Monteiro says that this is a profound crisis for the ruling elite. The deep meaning of the GOP crisis in the House is a crisis of whether the ruling elite can rule. Inflation is connected to military spending. Also, the dollar is related to oil and the US debt bubble, and the subsequent inflation will destroy the working class.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

china

north korea

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, ukraine conflict, israeli-palestine conflict, situation in gaza, corporate media bias