https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/us-house-to-vote-on-speaker-role-as-congress-remains-stagnant-1114237951.html
US House to Vote on Speaker Role as Congress Remains Stagnant
US House to Vote on Speaker Role as Congress Remains Stagnant
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the contentious race for the next House Speaker.
2023-10-17T04:04+0000
2023-10-17T04:04+0000
2023-10-17T09:50+0000
the final countdown
jim jordan
house gop
joe biden
donald trump
palestine
israel
poland
elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114237785_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_86082741cc91831b7157f268f4be8fab.jpg
U.S. House to Vote on Speaker Role as Congress Remains Stagnant
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the contentious race for the next House Speaker.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on Congressman Jim Jordan's run for the Speaker of the House, and the chances of him winning.Then, Tax Attorney Steve Hayes discusses the progress of the Biden campaign and Trump's lead in the polls.The second hour kicks off with Journalist Robert Inlakesh weighing in on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid an impending Israeli operation and the overall situation in the region.Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely shares his perspective on the Polish elections as the liberal opposition seeks to form a new government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
palestine
israel
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114237785_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_cca846d8872bf49d8b1c058e2f7f3dcc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, house speaker race, 2024 presidential campaign, humanitarian crisis in gaza, polish elections
the final countdown, house speaker race, 2024 presidential campaign, humanitarian crisis in gaza, polish elections
US House to Vote on Speaker Role as Congress Remains Stagnant
04:04 GMT 17.10.2023 (Updated: 09:50 GMT 17.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the contentious race for the next House Speaker.
The show begins with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill joining to share his perspective on Congressman Jim Jordan's run for the Speaker of the House, and the chances of him winning.
Then, Tax Attorney Steve Hayes discusses the progress of the Biden campaign and Trump's lead in the polls.
The second hour kicks off with Journalist Robert Inlakesh weighing in on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid an impending Israeli operation and the overall situation in the region.
Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely shares his perspective on the Polish elections as the liberal opposition seeks to form a new government.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM