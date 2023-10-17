https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/watch-russian-heavy-flamethrower-vaporize-ukrainian-troops-1114254849.html

Watch Russian Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Troops

Thermobaric flamethrowers are formidable and fearsome weapons that Ukrainian troops see in their nightmares. They inflict devastating damage and are target number one for Ukrainian drones.

Russia’s Defense Ministry published footage of the Tosochka heavy flamethrower in combat, unleashing thermobaric shells on Ukrainian troops. Thermobaric weaponry uses a two-stage explosion technique. The first blast spreads flammable slurry around the target, while the second ignites it. The following explosion generates a vacuum in the area, consuming all oxygen, and creates extreme heat up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (compare it to the temperature of the Sun’s surface which is 5,500 Celsius). In other words, the Tosochka and other Russian heavy flamethrowers can incinerate a target so that no one survives.

