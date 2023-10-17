International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Troops
Thermobaric flamethrowers are formidable and fearsome weapons that Ukrainian troops see in their nightmares. They inflict devastating damage and are target number one for Ukrainian drones.
Russia’s Defense Ministry published footage of the Tosochka heavy flamethrower in combat, unleashing thermobaric shells on Ukrainian troops. Thermobaric weaponry uses a two-stage explosion technique. The first blast spreads flammable slurry around the target, while the second ignites it. The following explosion generates a vacuum in the area, consuming all oxygen, and creates extreme heat up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (compare it to the temperature of the Sun’s surface which is 5,500 Celsius). In other words, the Tosochka and other Russian heavy flamethrowers can incinerate a target so that no one survives.
Sergey Lebedev
Tosochka heavy flamethrower in combat action
Watch Russian Heavy Flamethrower Vaporize Ukrainian Troops

13:33 GMT 17.10.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Thermobaric flamethrowers are formidable and fearsome weapons that inflict devastating damage, leveling hostile fortifications and turning enemy vehicles into scrap. According to media reports, such weapon systems are a prime target for enemy drones because after they reach the front lines, they reduce the opponent to dust in sheer moments.
Russia’s Defense Ministry published footage of the Tosochka heavy flamethrower in combat, unleashing thermobaric shells on Ukrainian troops. Thermobaric weaponry uses a two-stage explosion technique. The first blast spreads flammable slurry around the target, while the second ignites it.
The following explosion generates a vacuum in the area, consuming all oxygen, and creates extreme heat up to 3,000 degrees Celsius (compare it to the temperature of the Sun’s surface which is 5,500 Celsius). In other words, the Tosochka and other Russian heavy flamethrowers can incinerate a target so that no one survives.
