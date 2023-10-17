https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/watch-russian-nuclear-capable-jets-soar-over-sea-of-japan-1114260790.html

Watch Russian Nuclear-Capable Jets Soar Over Sea of Japan

Long-Range Aviation also called Strategic Aviation is an essential part of nuclear triad, as well as intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarines, deterring the enemies of Russian Federation.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a video of two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers conducting a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan (East Sea), accompanied and guarded by Su-35s fighter jets. The warplanes were in the air for 7 hours and as Commander of Russia's Long-Range Aviation, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, stressed, “the flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules on the use of airspace.” Flights likes these by Russia's Long-Range Aviation are regularly conducted over the waters of the Pacific Ocean, as well as the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas.

