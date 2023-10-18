https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/biden-set-to-visit-israel-us-and-venezuela-relations-and-jim-jordan-loses-1st-round-of-votes-1114271558.html

Biden Set to Visit Israel, US and Venezuela Relations, and Jim Jordan Loses 1st Round of Votes

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Jim Jordan losing in the first round of votes for House Speaker, and Joe Biden set to visit Israel.

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Jim Jordan losing in the first round of votes for House Speaker, and Joe Biden set to visit Israel.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Prof. Jeff Halper, author, activist and anthropologist about the collective punishment on the people of Gaza, Israeli propaganda, and the recognition of Israel's apartheid regime. He talked about Israel's treatment of the people of Gaza and Joe Biden set to visit Israel.Rachel spoke with Dan Kovalik, attorney and human rights activist, about the US set to give sanctions relief on Venezuela, the failure to oust President Maduro, and the theft of Venezuela assets. Dan talked about America's need of Venezuelan oil and the US ready to lift sanctions on Venezuela.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Elbert Guillory, attorney and former Louisiana state senator, about the moderate Republicans in Congress, the November 17th deadline looms for the Speaker of the House, and a possible dark horse candidate for Speaker of the House. Elbert talked about Jim Jordan's chances to win the Speaker of the House position and the financial battles occurring in Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel.Rachel spoke with Anna Ge, CGTN Radio Host, about the accomplishments made by China's Belt and Road Initiative, the Cold War mentality of the US, and Chinese officials have left the doors open to European countries. Anna described the amount of jobs created by the Belt and Road Initiative.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

