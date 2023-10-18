https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/chinas-belt-and-road-summit-kicks-off-ahead-of-putin-xi-meeting-1114265839.html

China's Belt and Road Summit Kicks Off Ahead of Putin-Xi Meeting

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including China's third Belt and Road Summit kicking off this week in Beijing.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114265682_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93823e4f798203011448f93e30c95061.png

In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to geopolitical analyst Anna Ge about China's third-ever Belt and Road Summit kicking off in Beijing this week, bringing together several leaders from around the world, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Chilean President Gabriel Boric. What is China trying to achieve with this summit? How far has the BRI come? Is this the future economic model?In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by radio personality Ed Woodson to discuss a partial gag order issued by a Washington DC District Judge against former US President Donald Trump, as he faces several criminal charges related to the 2020 presidential election. Is this a form of censorship or is the court right to prevent Trump from attacking people involved in the case? At the same time, Trump is awaiting a British court's decision to hear his lawsuit against Christopher Steele for defamation. Does Trump have a case? Congressman Jim Jordan is running for the House Speakership and while he has support from several Republicans, he might not have enough support to win this position.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran independent journalist Sam Husseini about the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the US' role. The October 7th attack in Israel was the deadliest day in the country's 75-year-long history. Now, the Israeli military is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive on the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas. The lead up to this operation has caused a significant number of dead in Gaza, with the death toll approaching 3,000. The latest news from Washington is US President Joe Biden is traveling to Israel in a show of solidarity. At the same time, tensions are rising on the border of Lebanon - will Hezbollah enter this conflict?The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

