https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/chinas-president-xi-jinping-speaks-at-3rd-belt-and-road-forum-in-beijing-1114268657.html
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the final day of the Third Belt and Road Forum hosted by China.
2023-10-18T01:20+0000
2023-10-18T01:20+0000
2023-10-18T02:55+0000
world
china
beijing
belt and road initiative
forum
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114269050_0:0:3204:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_9787283c0cf7db34d61d1a2d20a3b040.jpg
The event, held at the Chinese capital of Beijing, commemorates the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that took place in 2013.Unveiled by China’s President Xi Jinping, the BRI envisions the creation of a network of trade routes linking Europe, Asia and Africa, boosting the flow of commerce in countries that signed on to the monumental undertaking.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114269050_239:0:2968:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9a2ff09b091311719b472cd36957b4.jpg
Vladimir Putin Arrives at 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Vladimir Putin Arrives at 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
2023-10-18T01:20+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin in china, vladimir putin in beijing, putin attends bri forum, belt and road initiative, xi jinping
vladimir putin in china, vladimir putin in beijing, putin attends bri forum, belt and road initiative, xi jinping
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
01:20 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 02:55 GMT 18.10.2023)
On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the final day of the Third Belt and Road Forum hosted by China.
The event, held at the Chinese capital of Beijing, commemorates the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that took place in 2013.
Unveiled by China’s President Xi Jinping, the BRI envisions the creation of a network of trade routes linking Europe, Asia and Africa, boosting the flow of commerce in countries that signed on to the monumental undertaking.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!