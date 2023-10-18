International
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the final day of the Third Belt and Road Forum hosted by China.
The event, held at the Chinese capital of Beijing, commemorates the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that took place in 2013.Unveiled by China’s President Xi Jinping, the BRI envisions the creation of a network of trade routes linking Europe, Asia and Africa, boosting the flow of commerce in countries that signed on to the monumental undertaking.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

01:20 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 02:55 GMT 18.10.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
© Sputnik / POOL/Sergei Savostyanov
