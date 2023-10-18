https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/chinas-president-xi-jinping-speaks-at-3rd-belt-and-road-forum-in-beijing-1114268657.html

World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

World Leaders Attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

On October 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the final day of the Third Belt and Road Forum hosted by China.

The event, held at the Chinese capital of Beijing, commemorates the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that took place in 2013.Unveiled by China’s President Xi Jinping, the BRI envisions the creation of a network of trade routes linking Europe, Asia and Africa, boosting the flow of commerce in countries that signed on to the monumental undertaking.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

