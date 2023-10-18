https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-health-ministry-tells-sputnik-what-happened-during-hospital-strike--1114280206.html

Gaza Health Ministry Tells Sputnik What Happened During Hospital Strike

Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudrah told Sputnik that some of the people injured in the missile strike on al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza have... 18.10.2023, Sputnik International

According to the spokesman, the tragedy is difficult to describe and has no analogues. The dead "were found with their heads torn off, body parts torn to pieces, and even their entrails torn out.'' Moreover, all the dead were civilians. "Our ambulance teams are still continuing the evacuation of the injured. We are mainly transporting them to Al-Shifa Hospital."With the missile destruction of Al-Ahly hospital, the Gaza Strip health sector is now on the brink of a complete collapse. There are far more wounded in Gaza than the hospitals that can treat them. On Tuesday night, a devastating rocket attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza resulted in the loss of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities have blamed Israeli forces for the attack, while the IDF claims that a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement failed to take off properly and landed in its territory.

