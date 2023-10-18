https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/gaza-health-ministry-tells-sputnik-what-happened-during-hospital-strike--1114280206.html
Gaza Health Ministry Tells Sputnik What Happened During Hospital Strike
Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudrah told Sputnik that some of the people injured in the missile strike on al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza have... 18.10.2023, Sputnik International
2023-10-18T07:58+0000
2023-10-18T07:58+0000
2023-10-18T07:58+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
gaza
gaza strip
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114279869_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb0cfa0f26b72ccbe18f6c215ef777f.jpg
On Tuesday night, a devastating rocket attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza resulted in the loss of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities have blamed Israeli forces for the attack, while the IDF claims that a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement failed to take off properly and landed in its territory.
Gaza Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudrah told Sputnik that some of the people injured in the missile strike on al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza have been evacuated to other hospitals in the territory.
According to the spokesman, the tragedy is difficult to describe and has no analogues. The dead "were found with their heads torn off, body parts torn to pieces, and even their entrails torn out.'' Moreover, all the dead were civilians.
"Our ambulance teams are still continuing the evacuation of the injured. We are mainly transporting them to Al-Shifa Hospital."
"Most of the victims were children and women; they gathered in large families, which makes it easier to survive rocket attacks together. No one expected one of the largest hospitals in Gaza to be hit," Al-Qudrah said.
With the missile destruction of Al-Ahly hospital, the Gaza Strip health sector is now on the brink of a complete collapse. There are far more wounded in Gaza than the hospitals that can treat them.
"We really have nowhere to leave those in need of medical care. Our surgeons are often forced to operate on the bare floor or in the corridors, usually without anesthesia. Because we have no more drugs," he concluded.
On Tuesday night, a devastating rocket attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza resulted in the loss of over 500 lives. Palestinian authorities have blamed Israeli forces for the attack, while the IDF claims that a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement failed to take off properly and landed in its territory.