Iran Warns 'Multiple Fronts' Will Open if Israel Intensifies Gaza Operation
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of topics, including escalation in the Middle East over Israel's war on Gaza.
The show kicks off with Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his perspective on the Gaza offensive, Iran's warning to Israel, and crossfire in Lebanon.Then, Owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on US Representative Jim Jordan garnering support for his House Speakership candidacy.The second hour begins with Carl Zha, host of Silk and Steel Podcast, joining to discuss China's celebratory summit of the Belt and Road Initiative.The show closes with the co-host of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul, sharing his perspective on Trump's lawsuit in the UK and a gag order against him in the US.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Iran Warns 'Multiple Fronts' Will Open if Israel Intensifies Gaza Operation
04:04 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 18.10.2023)
The show kicks off with Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his perspective on the Gaza offensive, Iran's warning to Israel, and crossfire in Lebanon.
Then, Owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on US Representative Jim Jordan garnering support for his House Speakership candidacy.
The second hour begins with Carl Zha, host of Silk and Steel Podcast, joining to discuss China's celebratory summit of the Belt and Road Initiative.
The show closes with the co-host of Fault Lines, Melik Abdul, sharing his perspective on Trump's lawsuit in the UK and a gag order against him in the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM