Lavrov Arrives in North Korea for 2-Day Visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in North Korea for a two-day visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

During the visit, Lavrov is set to hold talks with his North Korean counterpart.Earlier North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia’s Far East where he held talks with Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny spaceport and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019.

