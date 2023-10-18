https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/lower-house-of-russian-parliament-adopts-law-on-revoking-ratification-of-ctbt-1114283783.html
Lower House of Russian Parliament Adopts Law on Revoking Ratification of CTBT
The lower house of the Russian parliament adopted on Wednesday a bill to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in the third and final reading.
During the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could mirror Washington's stance, withdrawing the ratification of the treaty from the lower house of the parliament. Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin later said that the lower house will consider withdrawing the ratification of the document at its earliest session as a mirror response to the United States.
