https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/lower-house-of-russian-parliament-adopts-law-on-revoking-ratification-of-ctbt-1114283783.html

Lower House of Russian Parliament Adopts Law on Revoking Ratification of CTBT

Lower House of Russian Parliament Adopts Law on Revoking Ratification of CTBT

The lower house of the Russian parliament adopted on Wednesday a bill to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in the third and final reading.

2023-10-18T09:43+0000

2023-10-18T09:43+0000

2023-10-18T09:43+0000

world

russia

nuclear weapons

nuclear warheads

ctbto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112034529_0:51:1375:824_1920x0_80_0_0_bc7d0ff19827984db47013ddf669a76b.jpg

During the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could mirror Washington's stance, withdrawing the ratification of the treaty from the lower house of the parliament. Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin later said that the lower house will consider withdrawing the ratification of the document at its earliest session as a mirror response to the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/what-is-the-sarmat-missile-and-why-does-western-media-call-it-the-satan-ii-1111399194.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ctbt, ratification ctby, nuclear arms, nuckk