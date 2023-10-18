https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/nearly-two-decades-later-joran-van-der-sloot-admits-to-2005-murder-of-natalee-holloway-1114303182.html

Nearly Two Decades Later, Joran Van Der Sloot Admits to 2005 Murder of Natalee Holloway

Sloot has confessed to murdering American teenager Natalee Holloway in 2005. The (now) 36-year-old Dutch man has long been connected to her murder, but due to lack of evidence has long evaded arrest.

After years of toying with authorities, as well as extorting the mother of his victim, Joran van der Sloot has confessed to murdering American teenager Natalee Holloway in 2005. The (now) 36-year-old Dutch man has long been connected to her murder, but due to lack of evidence has evaded arrest in the case.As part of a plea agreement, Van der Sloot agreed to provide a “full, complete, accurate and truthful” account of how he murdered Holloway, in exchange for a 20-year sentence for extorting the victim’s family. In his chilling confession, Van der Sloot said he kicked the then 18-year-old Holloway in the face, causing her to lose consciousness, and then proceeded to bludgeon her with a cinder block because she refused his sexual advances.After bludgeoning the teenager with a cinder block he found, Van der Sloot (who was also 18-years-old at the time), dragged her body into the ocean.“I walk up to about my knees into the ocean and I push her into the – into the sea. Uhm, and uhm, yeah, after that I – I get out. I- I walk home,” the transcript read.The murder took place in Aruba, after Van der Sloot met Holloway at a bar in downtown Oranjestad. Holloway, who was celebrating her high school graduation trip with classmates, was last seen leaving the bar at 1 a.m. local time with Van der Sloot and two other men. Aruba is a Caribbean island nation and a former Dutch colony where Van der Sloot was living at the time.“Today marks the end of 18 years of wondering what happened to Natalee Holloway,” Prim Escalona, the interim United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, told reporters after the hearing.Van der Sloot’s sentence for the murder of Flores will expire in 2045, but if he is released from prison sooner, he will have to serve the remainder of his 20-year sentence in the US.After brutally murdering Holloway, Van der Sloot exploited grief-stricken Beth by extorting her for $250,000. He claimed to have knowledge of Natalee’s remains, and proceeded to give the mother incorrect information regarding her daughter’s remains.“As far as I am concerned it’s over. It’s over,” she said. “I’m satisfied knowing that he did it, he did it alone and he disposed of her alone.” Adding that the confession “means we’ve finally reached the end of our never-ending nightmare.”“I have no doubt she would have made all her dreams come true. She really would have,” Beth Holloway said of her daughter.

