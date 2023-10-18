International
Putin: Strike on Gaza Hospital - Tragedy and Humanitarian Catastrophe
Putin: Strike on Gaza Hospital - Tragedy and Humanitarian Catastrophe
Putin: Strike on Gaza Hospital - Tragedy and Humanitarian Catastrophe

10:02 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 18.10.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
© POOL
Go to the mediabank
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he considers the strike on hospital in Gaza Strip as “tragedy and humanitarian catastrophe.” He expects that this tragedy could serve as a signal that it is time to end conflict.
"As regards the hospital [attack], the tragedy that happened there is horrific. Hundreds of dead and injured is, of course, a catastrophe. [It happened] in one place, the place of humanitarian nature. That's why I expect this to be a signal that the conflict should be ended as soon as possible. Anyway, it is necessary to initiate some contacts and talks," Putin told reporters after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Putin added that he had an impression that main regional players in the Middle East did not want the Palestinian Israeli conflict to deepen and escalate into a broader conflict.
Putin added that Russia always advocated for establishment of sovereign Palestinian state. He stressed that he does not know, whether the ongoing crisis will help to create Palestinian state. However, he is certain that it would be a right move, because “temporal handouts” would not solve the crisis.
Vladimir Putin added that “there are contradictions within Palestinian society” but he would not dub these parties as “hostile.” Putin stressed that Palestinain society should aim for unity, but added “it is their own business” and “we can’t coordinate this process here.”
