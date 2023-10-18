International
Putin's Full Speech at Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Putin’s Full Speech at Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Vladimir Putin was greeted by thunderous applause from the audience of the Third Belt and Road Forum, when he came on stage to deliver his speech.
Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in his speech that Russia and China both strive for long-term economic progress and social well-being, based on mutually beneficial cooperation in the world. He said that the Belt and Road project falls logically within multilateral efforts to strengthen creative and constructive interaction at the scale of the whole international community and praised Chinese efforts in this domain. Putin added that Russia develops its own transport and infrastructure projects like the Northern Sea Route and invited all countries to participate in this initiative.
Vladimir Putin’s Full Speech at third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Vladimir Putin’s Full Speech at third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
Putin's Full Speech at Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in his speech that Russia and China both strive for long-term economic progress and social well-being, based on mutually beneficial cooperation in the world.
He said that the Belt and Road project falls logically within multilateral efforts to strengthen creative and constructive interaction at the scale of the whole international community and praised Chinese efforts in this domain.
Putin added that Russia develops its own transport and infrastructure projects like the Northern Sea Route and invited all countries to participate in this initiative.
