Russia-China Trade Turnover Sets New Record
Trade turnover between Russia and China is at an all-time high this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.
According to Xi, the "bilateral trade turnover" between the two countries has already set a historic record and is approaching the $200 billion benchmark previously set by Moscow and Beijing.Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 29.5%, reaching nearly $176.4 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that from October 18, 2022 to date, Russian-Chinese trade turnover has already reached the $200 billion milestone and will definitely surpass it by the end of this year.Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more!
Russia-China Trade Turnover Sets New Record
According to Xi, the "bilateral trade turnover" between the two countries has already set a historic record and is approaching the $200 billion benchmark previously set by Moscow and Beijing.
Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 29.5%, reaching nearly $176.4 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that from October 18, 2022 to date, Russian-Chinese trade turnover has already reached the $200 billion milestone and will definitely surpass it by the end of this year.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more!