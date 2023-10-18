https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russia-china-trade-turnover-sets-new-record-1114283878.html

Russia-China Trade Turnover Sets New Record

Russia-China Trade Turnover Sets New Record

Trade turnover between Russia and China is at an all-time high this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

2023-10-18T12:17+0000

2023-10-18T12:17+0000

2023-10-18T12:17+0000

According to Xi, the "bilateral trade turnover" between the two countries has already set a historic record and is approaching the $200 billion benchmark previously set by Moscow and Beijing.Trade turnover between Russia and China has increased by 29.5%, reaching nearly $176.4 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023.Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that from October 18, 2022 to date, Russian-Chinese trade turnover has already reached the $200 billion milestone and will definitely surpass it by the end of this year.Explore Sputnik's infographics to learn more!

russia

china

