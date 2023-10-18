International
Russia Fully Supports North Korea's Desire to Defend Sovereignty - Lavrov
Russia Fully Supports North Korea's Desire to Defend Sovereignty - Lavrov
Russia fully supports the desire of North Korean authorities to defend the country’s sovereignty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
“The Russian Federation expresses its solidarity and full support in the desire of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], led by Chairman of the State Council Kim Jong Un, to defend its independence and the right of its people to determine their own destiny,” Lavrov said during his visit to North Korea. Moscow values Pyongyang’s support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov added. The foreign minister also said that his visit provides a “good opportunity” to review in detail latest agreements that were reached at the highest level.
Russia Fully Supports North Korea's Desire to Defend Sovereignty - Lavrov

14:18 GMT 18.10.2023
PYONGYAN (Sputnik) - Russia fully supports the desire of North Korean authorities to defend the country’s sovereignty, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
“The Russian Federation expresses its solidarity and full support in the desire of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], led by Chairman of the State Council Kim Jong Un, to defend its independence and the right of its people to determine their own destiny,” Lavrov said during his visit to North Korea.
Moscow values Pyongyang’s support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov added.
The foreign minister also said that his visit provides a “good opportunity” to review in detail latest agreements that were reached at the highest level.
