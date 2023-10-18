https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/speaker-vote-colombia-israel-tensions-family-separation-settlement-1114269797.html
Speaker Vote, Colombia-Israel Tensions, Family Separation Settlement
Speaker Vote, Colombia-Israel Tensions, Family Separation Settlement
Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing battle for the House Speakership, today’s new longshot candidate, US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel, the pretty poor results of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East, and why discussions of Palestinian human rights are so limited in the US media.Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses a settlement reached between the US government and the ACLU over the Trump-era policy of separating families at the border, reports that Washington will ease sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for promises of a “more competitive” election next year, and how the US could use its political clout to support stability and development in its southern neighbors and reduce pressure to migrate.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the third Belt and Road Initiative Summit being held in Beijing currently, what the program has achieved, how calls for de-escalation by China are described as attacks on Israel, and the latest US restrictions on tech exports to China.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the diplomatic spat brewing between the leaders of Colombia and Israel, whether a disruption in relations to the two nations will affect Colombian crackdowns on cartels, and the recent presidential election results in Ecuador.The Misfits also discuss the bombing of a Gaza hospital that has reportedly killed hundreds of Palestinians, and further possible charges for Alec Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Speaker Vote, Colombia-Israel Tensions, Family Separation Settlement
04:03 GMT 18.10.2023 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 18.10.2023)
The United States sends more sailors and Marines to stand by as the Israel-Gaza war escalates, and the Olympic Games bring on more sports.
Spokesperson for the Movement for Black Lives Black Hive Anthony Rogers-Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing battle for the House Speakership, today’s new longshot candidate, US President Joe Biden’s trip to Israel, the pretty poor results of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East, and why discussions of Palestinian human rights are so limited in the US media.
Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses a settlement reached between the US government and the ACLU over the Trump-era policy of separating families at the border, reports that Washington will ease sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for promises of a “more competitive” election next year, and how the US could use its political clout to support stability and development in its southern neighbors and reduce pressure to migrate.
Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the third Belt and Road Initiative Summit being held in Beijing currently, what the program has achieved, how calls for de-escalation by China are described as attacks on Israel, and the latest US restrictions on tech exports to China.
International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the diplomatic spat brewing between the leaders of Colombia and Israel, whether a disruption in relations to the two nations will affect Colombian crackdowns on cartels, and the recent presidential election results in Ecuador.
The Misfits also discuss the bombing of a Gaza hospital that has reportedly killed hundreds of Palestinians, and further possible charges for Alec Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
