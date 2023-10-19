https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/amateur-metal-detectorist-finds-treasure-trove-of-bronze-age-jewelry-in-carrot-field-1114307053.html
Amateur Metal Detectorist Finds Treasure Trove of Bronze Age Jewelry in Carrot Field
Amateur Metal Detectorist Finds Treasure Trove of Bronze Age Jewelry in Carrot Field
An amateur archeologist in Switzerland uncovered a collection of Bronze Age jewelry dating back to about 1500 BC, it was announced Wednesday.
2023-10-19T04:00+0000
2023-10-19T04:00+0000
2023-10-19T04:00+0000
beyond politics
switzerland
bronze age
jewelry
science & tech
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114306896_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_de963f7d7c2f69e7860c0982edad521e.jpg
An amateur archeologist in Switzerland uncovered a collection of Bronze Age jewelry dating back to about 1,500 BC, it was announced Wednesday.The find was made in the Swiss town of Güttingen when amateur metal detectorist Franz Zahn was clearing scrap metal from a farmer’s carrot field. Zahn’s metal detector alerted him to the presence of a spiked bronze disk in the plowed field.Further investigation revealed the disk, along with 13 others, made up an opulent ancient necklace identified by local archeologists as part of “typical costume jewelry” worn by women during the Bronze Age.A large collection of other items was discovered nearby, including a bronze arrowhead, a perforated bear tooth, a rock crystal, a petrified shark tooth, a small ammonite and “several Bohnerz inks.”“The natural occurrence of these iron ore beads and the ammonite are probably located in the Schaffhausen area,” according to a Swiss article about the discovery.Researchers believe the items may have been thought to imbue special healing or protective qualities to the wearer, like an amulet.Officials say the jewelry dates back to “a time when important advanced civilizations flourished in the Mediterranean.” They noted that a similar find was made in the nearby area of Mäuseturm a few years ago, although the items recovered there only dated back to 1,000 BC.Local officials say the items will be displayed in Switzerland’s Museum of Archeology in Frauenfeld next year after restoration.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114306896_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5db6a91149e7cce5985f57d3e8e10589.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bronze age jewelry, switzerland, amateur archeologist
bronze age jewelry, switzerland, amateur archeologist
Amateur Metal Detectorist Finds Treasure Trove of Bronze Age Jewelry in Carrot Field
Franz Zahn made the startling discovery in the northeast Swiss town of Güttingen while cleaning scrap metal from a farmer’s field.
An amateur archeologist in Switzerland uncovered a collection of Bronze Age jewelry dating back to about 1,500 BC, it was announced Wednesday.
The find was made in the Swiss town of Güttingen when amateur metal detectorist Franz Zahn was clearing scrap metal from a farmer’s carrot field. Zahn’s metal detector alerted him to the presence of a spiked bronze disk in the plowed field.
Further investigation revealed the disk, along with 13 others, made up an opulent ancient necklace identified by local archeologists as part of “typical costume jewelry” worn by women during the Bronze Age.
A large collection of other items was discovered nearby, including a bronze arrowhead, a perforated bear tooth, a rock crystal, a petrified shark tooth, a small ammonite and “several Bohnerz inks.”
“The natural occurrence of these iron ore beads and the ammonite are probably located in the Schaffhausen area,” according to a Swiss article about the discovery.
Researchers believe the items may have been thought to imbue special healing or protective qualities to the wearer, like an amulet.
Officials say the jewelry dates back to “a time when important advanced civilizations flourished in the Mediterranean.” They noted that a similar find was made in the nearby area of Mäuseturm a few years ago, although the items recovered there only dated back to 1,000 BC.
Local officials say the items will be displayed
in Switzerland’s Museum of Archeology in Frauenfeld next year after restoration.