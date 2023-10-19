https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/amman-will-never-allow-mass-displacement-of-palestinians-to-jordan---foreign-minister-1114305159.html

Amman Will Never Allow Mass Displacement of Palestinians to Jordan - Foreign Minister

Amman Will Never Allow Mass Displacement of Palestinians to Jordan - Foreign Minister

Jordan will not allow mass displacement of the Palestinian population to the country and will not let Israel expand the crisis into Jordan, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.

2023-10-19T00:32+0000

2023-10-19T00:32+0000

2023-10-19T00:32+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

jordan

hamas

displacement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114239592_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_075d097bb5a43dfe8f863ffa725b4d5e.jpg

"We will never allow population transfer from Palestine into Jordan," Safadi told US media.Any attempt to move the Palestinian population to Jordan while neither Palestinians nor Jordanians want that could only expand the area of the conflict or even cause another one, the Jordanian foreign minister added. Safadi also emphasized that amid the West's strong support of Israel, the Jordanian population increasingly perceived the conflict between Palestine and Israel as a Western-Arab-Israeli conflict, which must be prevented. He called for a return to sanity and laying down arms. Meanwhile, protests have been going on for a second consecutive day in front of the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The crowd has continued to gather Wednesday evening as protesters condemn the deadly bombing of a hospital in Gaza. Jordanian police said several officers had been injured in the clashes with the demonstrators and rushed to hospital. On Tuesday, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, causing a massive blast in which more than 500 people were killed, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza. Hamas blamed the explosion on an Israeli strike, a narrative that was rejected by the Israel Defense Forces, which said the hospital had been hit by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/israel-delaying-gaza-invasion-for-fear-of-hezbollah-attack-from-lebanon-1114285531.html

jordan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jordan, mass displacement, jordanian foreign minister ayman safadi, israel-palestine conflict,