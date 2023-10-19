https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/beijing-on-northern-sea-route-china-ready-to-cooperate-with-russia-in-various-areas-1114312511.html
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route
China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various areas, including the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
During his address at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia invites interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route.
09:49 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 19.10.2023)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various areas, including the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
During his address at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia invites interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route
"China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various fields, including the Arctic, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," the diplomat told reporters when asked if China is ready to cooperate with Russia on the project.