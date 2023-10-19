International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/beijing-on-northern-sea-route-china-ready-to-cooperate-with-russia-in-various-areas-1114312511.html
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route
China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route
China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various areas, including the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
2023-10-19T09:49+0000
2023-10-19T10:43+0000
world
russia
china
beijing
chinese foreign ministry
northern sea route
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103538/64/1035386413_0:232:2816:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_a75ffc488fccac7cdab73bf551caa8bf.jpg
During his address at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia invites interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russia-holds-drills-to-protect-northern-sea-route-1113450977.html
russia
china
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103538/64/1035386413_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53afb48ec3d96c9529d95254668be416.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese foreign ministry, china ready to cooperate, northern sea route
chinese foreign ministry, china ready to cooperate, northern sea route

China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route

09:49 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 19.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankKrasin icebreaker operated by FESCO Group during mooring at the Vladivostok port. The icebreaker has completed navigation in the Eastern Arctic region, providing pilotage of the vessels along the Northern Sea Route
Krasin icebreaker operated by FESCO Group during mooring at the Vladivostok port. The icebreaker has completed navigation in the Eastern Arctic region, providing pilotage of the vessels along the Northern Sea Route - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various areas, including the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.
During his address at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia invites interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route.
"China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various fields, including the Arctic, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," the diplomat told reporters when asked if China is ready to cooperate with Russia on the project.
Battlecruiser Pyotr Velikiy - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2023
Military
Russia Holds Drills to Protect Northern Sea Route
18 September, 10:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала