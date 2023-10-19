https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/beijing-on-northern-sea-route-china-ready-to-cooperate-with-russia-in-various-areas-1114312511.html

China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route

China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Arctic Northern Sea Route

China is ready to cooperate with Russia in various areas, including the Arctic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

During his address at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia invites interested countries to cooperate in the development of the Northern Sea Route.

