https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/biden-in-israel-protests-worldwide-bri-summit--1114301661.html
Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit
Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit
Americans agree that the Afghan war was a waste, and former President Donald Trump pushes the boundaries of his gag order.
2023-10-19T04:03+0000
2023-10-19T04:03+0000
2023-10-19T10:39+0000
political misfits
radio
israel
gaza
jordan
speaker
joe biden
congress
belt and road initiative
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114301502_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_25b75dda63f5b4a283974517cb34a9d6.png
Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit
Americans agree that the Afghan war was a waste, and former President Donald Trump pushes the boundaries of his gag order.
Adrienne Pine, an author and critical medical anthropologist, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the concept of moral injury, the effect moral injury has on journalists and doctors in particular, and what happens to a gaslit and morally injured population. She breaks down the limits of self care and how to respond to personal trauma in a way that achieves social change.Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire" and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition, discusses US President Joe Biden’s comments in Israel, why protests in support of Palestinian human rights have broken out beyond the Arab Street, the significance of Biden’s summits with Arab leaders being canceled, promises of “unprecedented” aid for Israel, and whether Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas will ultimately be toppled as a result of this war.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, discusses the continuing cycles of voting for speaker of the House of Representatives, reports of threats and harassment to drum up votes, how to understand the involvement of journalists in the voting process, and the likelihood that the House will end up with a speaker with extremely limited powers for more than a year.The Misfits also discussed the Belt and Road initiative summit in China, some new polling on how Americans feel about democracy and violence, and some more air travel chaos.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza
jordan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114301502_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6918b1676b61937a1dd1141f35d1951.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
political misfits, afghan war, trump's gag order, concept of moral injury, biden’s comments in israel, protests in support of palestinian human rights, voting for speaker of the house of representatives
political misfits, afghan war, trump's gag order, concept of moral injury, biden’s comments in israel, protests in support of palestinian human rights, voting for speaker of the house of representatives
Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit
04:03 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 19.10.2023)
Americans agree that the Afghan war was a waste, and former President Donald Trump pushes the boundaries of his gag order.
Adrienne Pine, an author and critical medical anthropologist, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the concept of moral injury, the effect moral injury has on journalists and doctors in particular, and what happens to a gaslit and morally injured population. She breaks down the limits of self care and how to respond to personal trauma in a way that achieves social change.
Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire" and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition, discusses US President Joe Biden’s comments in Israel, why protests in support of Palestinian human rights have broken out beyond the Arab Street, the significance of Biden’s summits with Arab leaders being canceled, promises of “unprecedented” aid for Israel, and whether Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas will ultimately be toppled as a result of this war.
Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, discusses the continuing cycles of voting for speaker of the House of Representatives, reports of threats and harassment to drum up votes, how to understand the involvement of journalists in the voting process, and the likelihood that the House will end up with a speaker with extremely limited powers for more than a year.
The Misfits also discussed the Belt and Road initiative summit in China, some new polling on how Americans feel about democracy and violence, and some more air travel chaos.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM