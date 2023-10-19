https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/biden-in-israel-protests-worldwide-bri-summit--1114301661.html

Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit

Biden in Israel, Protests Worldwide, BRI Summit

Americans agree that the Afghan war was a waste, and former President Donald Trump pushes the boundaries of his gag order.

Adrienne Pine, an author and critical medical anthropologist, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the concept of moral injury, the effect moral injury has on journalists and doctors in particular, and what happens to a gaslit and morally injured population. She breaks down the limits of self care and how to respond to personal trauma in a way that achieves social change.Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire" and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition, discusses US President Joe Biden's comments in Israel, why protests in support of Palestinian human rights have broken out beyond the Arab Street, the significance of Biden's summits with Arab leaders being canceled, promises of "unprecedented" aid for Israel, and whether Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas will ultimately be toppled as a result of this war.Kim Keenan, adjunct professor at George Washington University and former general counsel of the NAACP, discusses the continuing cycles of voting for speaker of the House of Representatives, reports of threats and harassment to drum up votes, how to understand the involvement of journalists in the voting process, and the likelihood that the House will end up with a speaker with extremely limited powers for more than a year.The Misfits also discussed the Belt and Road initiative summit in China, some new polling on how Americans feel about democracy and violence, and some more air travel chaos.

