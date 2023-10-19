https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/biden-visits-israel-trump-leads-gop-race-presidents-putin-and-xi-discuss-foreign-policy-1114305558.html

Biden Visits Israel; Trump Leads GOP Race; Presidents Putin and Xi Discuss Foreign Policy

Biden Visits Israel; Trump Leads GOP Race; Presidents Putin and Xi Discuss Foreign Policy

President Joe Biden is visiting Israel in the midst of a major military conflict that threatens to spiral out of control.

Biden Visits Israel; Trump Leads GOP Race; Presidents Putin and Xi discuss Foreign Policy President Joe Biden is visiting Israel in the midst of a major military conflict that threatens to spiral out of control.

Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The presidents of China and Russia have met in Beijing to discuss economic policies, but they have included time to consider the crisis in the Middle East. Ken Hammond says that geopolitical changes are desperately needed and are taking place. There is a lingering aftermath of European colonialism and US hegemony are severe threats to developing nations.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Mark Sleboda talks about the news reports confirming the discovery of the US secretly providing Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles, and what this means in the overall conflict.Cheryl LaBash, Cuban solidarity activist and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba, joins us to discuss Cuba. The United Nations is considering a resolution to end the brutal US blockade against Cuba. Cheryl LaBash says that only the United States and Israel have traditionally opposed the solution introduced yearly. She also says that US imperialism is behind the genocide unleashed against Gaza. Cheryl also says that the sanctions program is an effort of economic strangulation to force countries to abandon their national sovereignty.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden is visiting Israel as the region is on fire over the Israel-Palestine crisis. Robert Fantina says that Joe Biden is telling Middle Eastern nations not to interfere in the region as the US reserves the right to act as it pleases. He says that what the US government officials want regarding power and profits is not in the interest of the people.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the reasons given by President Biden for the Ukraine conflict. Elijah Magnier says that the Americans rarely win, but they spend a fortune on the endeavor. The US wants to appear uninvolved now because the Ukrainians are losing. He says this is a defeat for the Western sponsors of the conflict.Dr. Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss US Elections. Donald Trump is leading the 2024 GOP primaries. Dr. Jim Kavanagh says the ruling elite does not understand the populous base. He also says Trump stands out because he is not seen as part of the establishment. JFK Jr. was also discussed as a person who speaks against the establishment.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The British government has harassed Craig Murray under UK terrorist laws. Steve Poikonen says that the UK government. He says that the UK wants to challenge everyone associated with Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

