https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/gaza-hospital-strike-biden-speaks-from-israel-and-putin-xi-meeting-1114304308.html

Gaza Hospital Strike, Biden Speaks From Israel, and Putin-Xi Meeting

Gaza Hospital Strike, Biden Speaks From Israel, and Putin-Xi Meeting

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Jim Jordan losing in the second of votes for House Speaker, and Joe Biden pledges 100 miliion in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

2023-10-19T04:02+0000

2023-10-19T04:02+0000

2023-10-19T10:38+0000

the backstory

radio

antiwar

china

gaza

doxing

fundraising

international law

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114304148_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_506b2a31ad308c1f7ff29719afaac57e.png

Gaza Hospital Strike, Biden Speaks From Israel, and Putin/Xi meeting On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Jim Jordan losing in the second of votes for House Speaker, and Joe Biden pledges 100 miliion in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the US ATACMS missiles sent to Ukraine, Ukraine destroyed nine Russian helicopters, and the President of Jordan cancels a meeting with Joe Biden. Mark spoke about the New York Times revealing the Biden administration sent twenty ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and the US will always support the Israeli narrative.Rachel spoke with writer, political analyst, and author Caleb Maupin about the Harvard truck doxxing individuals, younger Trump supporters are in favor of cancel culture, and the anti-war right has become pro war in the name of Israel. Caleb talked about the way corporate social media figures have been picked as leaders and the forces on social media manipulating the anti-war movement.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with writer, author, and human rights attorney Jonathan Kuttab about the Muslim world angry at Joe Biden, Jewish voice for peace, and the rise of anti-Semitism. Jonathan talked about the Jewish Voice for Peace occupying the US Capitol and the rise of anti-Semtitsm across the world, due to Israel's treatment of the people of Gaza.Rachel spoke with author, journalist and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh about China standing on the side of peace, the US greenlights more genocide, and China celebrates the ten year anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative. KJ talked about the meeting between Putin and President XI and this being only President Putin's second trip out of Russia, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

china

gaza

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backatory, situation in gaza, support for palestine, biden in israel, house speaker vote, putin-xi meeting, russian-chinese relationships