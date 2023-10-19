House's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Government Nears Shutdown

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/houses-fate-hangs-in-the-balance-as-government-nears-shutdown-1114297407.html

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the House Speakership Crisis.

The show kicks off with Robert Fantina, an author and activist, sharing his perspective on the hospital blast in Gaza and Biden's visit to Tel Aviv.Then, International Relations & Security analyst Mark Sleboda provides his expertise on the US' clandestine move to provide long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and what this means for escalation in the region.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon weighing in on the House speakership crisis.The show closes with Host and Reporter at CGTN Radio, Anna Ge, to discuss the meeting between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi amid the Belt and Road Summit.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

