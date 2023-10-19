https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/houses-fate-hangs-in-the-balance-as-government-nears-shutdown-1114297407.html
House's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Government Nears Shutdown
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the House Speakership Crisis.
The show kicks off with Robert Fantina, an author and activist, sharing his perspective on the hospital blast in Gaza and Biden's visit to Tel Aviv.Then, International Relations & Security analyst Mark Sleboda provides his expertise on the US' clandestine move to provide long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and what this means for escalation in the region.The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon weighing in on the House speakership crisis.The show closes with Host and Reporter at CGTN Radio, Anna Ge, to discuss the meeting between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi amid the Belt and Road Summit.
House's Fate Hangs in the Balance as Government Nears Shutdown
04:05 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 19.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the House Speakership Crisis.
The show kicks off with Robert Fantina, an author and activist, sharing his perspective on the hospital blast in Gaza and Biden's visit to Tel Aviv.
Then, International Relations & Security analyst Mark Sleboda provides his expertise on the US' clandestine move to provide long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, and what this means for escalation in the region.
The second hour begins with Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon weighing in on the House speakership crisis.
The show closes with Host and Reporter at CGTN Radio, Anna Ge, to discuss the meeting between Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi amid the Belt and Road Summit.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM