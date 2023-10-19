https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/how-much-aid-does-us-give-to-israel-1114314071.html

How Much Aid Does US Give to Israel?

How Much Aid Does US Give to Israel?

Against the backdrop of recent events, including the Hamas attack and other geopolitical issues emanating from the Middle East, the influence of US support for Israel has come to the fore. This has continuously steered suspicions about US aid in times like this.

2023-10-19T16:30+0000

2023-10-19T16:30+0000

2023-10-19T16:30+0000

world

us

middle east

joe biden

israel

east

world

us agency for international development (usaid)

state department

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114307757_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_58f43ae4450d04bd538a00ee36a6417a.jpg

In the aftermath of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, there has been a strong push for additional aid to the country. US President Joe Biden has confirmed providing military assistance to Israel by deploying the world’s largest and latest US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Middle East.Furthermore, the United States has promised further assistance, including weaponry, resources, and equipment, to be delivered soon.According to data from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), US support for Israel has deep historical ties. Since World War II (between 1946 and 2022), the United States has doled out over $300 billion in economic and military assistance to Israel.Moreover, according to ForeignAssistance.gov, between the fiscal years of 1974 and 2002, the State of Israel held the longest-running status as the top aid beneficiary. While Iraq and Afghanistan were the primary aid recipients from 2003 to 2020, Israel consistently remained in the top three.In 2021, the US allocated $3,305,540,572 in aid obligations to Israel, reestablishing its position as the leading foreign aid beneficiary.In 2022, the Biden administration allocated $3,308,801,618 to Israel. However, the same year saw the US funneling $12,432,081,636 in aid obligations to Ukraine for its proxy war against Russia, surpassing its financial assistance to Israel.What is Foreign Aid?"Foreign assistance" and "foreign aid" are terms that are often used interchangeably by the West and other related sources to convey material support to target recipients.Foreign assistance is a broader term that encompasses all forms of help, including financial aid, technical assistance, training, goods, and services provided by one country to another. It can include non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private sector entities, and other non-state actors.Foreign assistance covers a broader scope of support, including government-to-government aid and contributions from non-state actors and organizations. While foreign assistance can include government aid, it extends beyond official government-to-government transactions. It may involve NGOs, charitable organizations, and private enterprises.The term "US foreign assistance," or foreign aid, is officially defined by the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. This act, known as P.L. 87-195 and subsequently amended, serves as the fundamental legal framework for these programs.Foreign aid encompasses financial assistance, goods, and services, including training, provided by official government agencies to other countries. According to USAID, foreign aid falls into two categories: military and economic.US economic aid, often presented as a benevolent effort towards development and humanitarian causes, has been scrutinized for its potential ulterior motives. While it encompasses projects in health, disaster relief, civil society strengthening, and agricultural programs, some argue that in certain instances, aid from the US has served as a veiled tool to advance sinister agendas, such as fomenting civil unrest, sowing political instability, orchestrating regime change, and even provoking armed conflicts.Additionally, it may encompass non-military assistance for security (military expenses and peacekeeping not included). The bulk of economic aid funds are sourced from the State Department budget, which also covers allocations for USAID.The United States is predominantly involved in giving economic aid. Over the span of 1946 to 2022, an annual average of $49.5 billion in foreign assistance, adjusted for inflation, has been extended to various countries and global entities.US military assistance is mainly directed toward a country's military. This entails military financing that US partners utilize to procure weapons, support for counterterrorism and anti-drug initiatives, and various resources allocated for military operations. Allocations from the State Department or the Pentagon primarily fund US military aid.How Much Has US Donated in Foreign Aid After WW II?In the post-World War II era, the United States has distributed over $3.75 trillion in foreign aid (adjusted for inflation).In 1947, prior to the formal implementation of the Marshall Plan in 1948, the United States offered substantial foreign aid to to revitalize Europe's postwar infrastructure. This support persisted for several years, even after the plan's funding ceased in 1951.US foreign aid has ebbed and flowed in response to shifts in in geopolitics, economic climates, and national interests.What is Scale of US Economic Aid to Israel?Israel received $92.7 billion in US economic aid, adjusted for inflation, between 1951 and 2022. This makes up 29 percent of Israel's total aid accrued from various sources.Historically, the US has been a key contributor to the Israeli economy through economic aid. Nevertheless, the 1990s witnessed a substantial expansion of Israel's high-tech sector, propelling the nation into full industrialization.Over the course of the 21st century, the United States economic assistance to Israel decreased slowly. However, it prioritizes areas such as healthcare, tertiary education, technology research and development, as well as humanitarian aid, among others.*Adjusted for inflation in 2022 dollars. Data for 2020–2022 is partially completed.How Much Military Aid Does US Give Israel?From 1951 to 2022, Israel garnered approximately 71 percent of its aid from the US, totaling $225.2 billion (adjusted for inflation) through military assistance.From 2000 onward, 86 percent of the yearly American aid to Israel has been channeled into military endeavors. The grants for foreign military financing from the United States make up approximately 16 percent of Israel's military budget, as reported by the Congressional Research Service.All ongoing military aid for Israel is part of a decade $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding inked with the then-Obama administration in 2016. The MoU is instrumental in supporting the modernization of Israel's aircraft fleet and the operational readiness of its missile defense system. This accord sets aside $500 million for missile defense and $3.3 billion for other military requirements each year, spanning from 2019 to 2028. This is the third following agreement signed during the George W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.Since 1999, American military assistance for Israel has been structured through government-to-government MoUs. These agreements, unlike treaties, aren't legally binding and don't need Senate approval.How Much Has Israel Received in Aid in Past 5 Years?Source: Foreignassistance.govFor half a decade, two sectors - Conflict, Peace, Security, and Emergency Response - held the first and second positions, indicating their paramount importance to the State of Israel. Other sectors that received substantial US aid were healthcare and tertiary education.

israel

east

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

us-israel alliance, foreign aid package, israel's foreign aid package, us foreign assistance to israel, us foreign aid to israel, hamas attack, geopolitical issues, middle east conflict, israel's economic prosperity, israel's military prowess, strategic partnership, us military assistance to israel, economic assistance, geopolitical dynamics, us foreign aid history, uss gerald r. ford, joe biden administration, us agency for international development, foreignassistance.gov, state department budget, marshall plan, memorandum of understanding, bill clinton administration, uss gerald r. ford, joe biden, israel, hamas, middle east, world war ii, us agency for international development, marshall plan, memorandum of understanding, congressional research service.