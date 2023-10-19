https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/pentagon-us-destroyer-shot-down-several-houthi-missiles-drones-potentially-headed-to-israel-1114338282.html

Pentagon: US Destroyer Shot Down Several Houthi Missiles, Drones Potentially Headed to Israel

Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed that a US Navy warship shot down three missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen that were possibly headed toward Israel.

"The crew of the guided missile destroyer USS Carney operating in the northern Red Sea earlier today shot down three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen," Ryder said during a press briefing."This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region."Ryder detailed "there were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to civilians on the ground.Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a series of calls with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

