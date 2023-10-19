International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/pentagon-us-destroyer-shot-down-several-houthi-missiles-drones-potentially-headed-to-israel-1114338282.html
Pentagon: US Destroyer Shot Down Several Houthi Missiles, Drones Potentially Headed to Israel
Pentagon: US Destroyer Shot Down Several Houthi Missiles, Drones Potentially Headed to Israel
Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed that a US Navy warship shot down three missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen that were possibly headed toward Israel.
2023-10-19T19:50+0000
2023-10-19T19:57+0000
world
us navy
uss carney
houthi
missile
drones
yemen
israel
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102674/16/1026741627_0:197:2101:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_131c2b61e2c20c91000a3ffcf565e129.jpg
"The crew of the guided missile destroyer USS Carney operating in the northern Red Sea earlier today shot down three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen," Ryder said during a press briefing."This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region."Ryder detailed "there were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to civilians on the ground.Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a series of calls with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
yemen
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102674/16/1026741627_89:0:1926:1378_1920x0_80_0_0_b6e5e052e638e90bf1acde300293f918.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us navy, pentagon, houthi missile launch, israel, israel-palestine conflict, houthi militants
us navy, pentagon, houthi missile launch, israel, israel-palestine conflict, houthi militants

Pentagon: US Destroyer Shot Down Several Houthi Missiles, Drones Potentially Headed to Israel

19:50 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 19:57 GMT 19.10.2023)
© Flickr / US Naval Forces Europe-AfricaThe guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG-72)
The guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG-72) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© Flickr / US Naval Forces Europe-Africa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Defense Department Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed that a US Navy warship shot down three missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen that were possibly headed toward Israel.
"The crew of the guided missile destroyer USS Carney operating in the northern Red Sea earlier today shot down three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen," Ryder said during a press briefing.
"This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region."
Ryder detailed "there were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to civilians on the ground.
"Information about these engagements is still being processed and we cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel."
Ryder said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a series of calls with his counterparts from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала