Putin Speaks at Plenary Session Of International Sports Forum

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the XI International Sports Forum "Russia is a Sports Power" in Perm.

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary session of the XI International Sports Forum 'Russia is a Sports Power' in Perm.The XI International Sports Forum is being held from 19 to 21 October. It is being attended by representatives of federal and regional government bodies, sports federations, businesses, experts and leaders of the sports industry. The event focuses on the development of sports in a multipolar world, entrepreneurship in today's realities, the innovation and digitalization of the industry, and preparations for the Games of the Future that will be held in Kazan in 2024.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

