Russia, China Unite Against US Empire

In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with economist and former Wall Street analyst Prof. Michael Hudson about the results of the Putin-Xi meeting at the 3rd Belt and Road Forum.

“The United States is deliberately risking and even triggering World War Three because it realizes that the United States is losing its military power. [They realize that] our position is weakening, so if we're going to blow up the world, let's do it now, because we're going to lose even more heavily if we do it in the future”.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

