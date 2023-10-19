https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russian-su-27s-take-off-to-prevent-entrance-of-uk-aircraft-to-countrys-airspace-1114329818.html

Russian Su-27s Take Off to Prevent Entrance of UK Aircraft to Country’s Airspace

Three UK military aircraft made a u-turn while approaching Russia’s airspace over the Black Sea on Thursday after two Su-27 fighter jets took off, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian airspace control systems detected three air targets approaching the Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the ministry said, adding that two Su-27s were scrambled to identify the air targets and prevent their entrance to Russia’s airspace.

