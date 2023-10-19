https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russian-su-27s-take-off-to-prevent-entrance-of-uk-aircraft-to-countrys-airspace-1114329818.html
Russian Su-27s Take Off to Prevent Entrance of UK Aircraft to Country’s Airspace
Three UK military aircraft made a u-turn while approaching Russia’s airspace over the Black Sea on Thursday after two Su-27 fighter jets took off, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian airspace control systems detected three air targets approaching the Russian airspace over the Black Sea, the ministry said, adding that two Su-27s were scrambled to identify the air targets and prevent their entrance to Russia’s airspace.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three UK military aircraft made a u-turn while approaching Russia’s airspace over the Black Sea on Thursday after two Su-27 fighter jets took off, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian airspace control systems detected three air targets approaching the Russian airspace over the Black Sea
, the ministry said, adding that two Su-27s were scrambled to identify the air targets and prevent their entrance to Russia’s airspace.
"Russian fighter crews identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and two RAF Typhoon multi-role fighters of the Royal Air Force [of the United Kingdom]. When Russian fighters approached, foreign military aircraft made a u-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
