US State Dept. Issues Global Travel Warning, Cites Potential for Attacks Against Americans
The US State Department issued a worldwide caution alert on Thursday for Americans traveling overseas, citing the potential for terrorist attacks amid heightened global tensions.
2023-10-19T16:25+0000
"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the alert said. The alert encourages US citizens traveling abroad to remain vigilant in tourist areas, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow State Department social media pages for updates. The alert comes amid demonstrations around the world linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, sparking a state of war in the country which has since killed and injured thousands of people.
