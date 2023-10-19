International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/us-state-dept-issues-global-travel-warning-cites-potential-for-attacks-against-americans-1114330954.html
US State Dept. Issues Global Travel Warning, Cites Potential for Attacks Against Americans
US State Dept. Issues Global Travel Warning, Cites Potential for Attacks Against Americans
The US State Department issued a worldwide caution alert on Thursday for Americans traveling overseas, citing the potential for terrorist attacks amid heightened global tensions.
2023-10-19T16:25+0000
2023-10-19T16:25+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
us
americans
hamas
department of state
terrorist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ba62578d42ab0dcdb61b9fd0c47fe3.jpg
"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the alert said. The alert encourages US citizens traveling abroad to remain vigilant in tourist areas, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow State Department social media pages for updates. The alert comes amid demonstrations around the world linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, sparking a state of war in the country which has since killed and injured thousands of people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/state-department-wont-say-if-its-helping-free-american-jailed-for-criticizing-ukraine-1110806593.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2683ffeb912ce30bd971caea6a03e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
americans in danger, us citizens, terrorists killing americans, threat to americans, kill americans, attack americans, attacks against americans, capture americans, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians
americans in danger, us citizens, terrorists killing americans, threat to americans, kill americans, attack americans, attacks against americans, capture americans, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians

US State Dept. Issues Global Travel Warning, Cites Potential for Attacks Against Americans

16:25 GMT 19.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaU.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department issued a worldwide caution alert on Thursday for Americans traveling overseas, citing the potential for terrorist attacks amid heightened global tensions.
"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution," the alert said.
The alert encourages US citizens traveling abroad to remain vigilant in tourist areas, enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow State Department social media pages for updates.
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Janu 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
World
State Department Won’t Say If It’s Helping Free American Jailed for Criticizing Ukraine
31 May, 02:01 GMT
The alert comes amid demonstrations around the world linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, sparking a state of war in the country which has since killed and injured thousands of people.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала