https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/us-supply-of-atacms-to-ukraine-raises-stakes-of-conflict-1114298453.html

US Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict

US Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from China's third Belt and Road Summit.

2023-10-19T04:04+0000

2023-10-19T04:04+0000

2023-10-19T10:40+0000

fault lines

radio

ukraine

israel

gop

house speaker

china

army tactical missile system (atacms)

belt and road initiative

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114298296_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12040ff6846ed0956c05415e8f95b05e.png

U.S. Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from China's third Belt and Road Summit.

In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during China's third-ever Belt and Road Summit.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about Ukraine’s new supply of ATACMs from the United States and how it can complicate the current conflict with Russia. In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill about the second vote to elect a House Speaker today as it remains unclear how Republican nominee Jim Jordan will fare.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, third belt and road summit, supply of atacms, house speaker vote