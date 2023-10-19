https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/us-supply-of-atacms-to-ukraine-raises-stakes-of-conflict-1114298453.html
US Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict
US Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from China's third Belt and Road Summit.
2023-10-19T04:04+0000
2023-10-19T04:04+0000
2023-10-19T10:40+0000
fault lines
radio
ukraine
israel
gop
house speaker
china
army tactical missile system (atacms)
belt and road initiative
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114298296_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12040ff6846ed0956c05415e8f95b05e.png
U.S. Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from China's third Belt and Road Summit.
In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during China's third-ever Belt and Road Summit.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about Ukraine’s new supply of ATACMs from the United States and how it can complicate the current conflict with Russia. In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill about the second vote to elect a House Speaker today as it remains unclear how Republican nominee Jim Jordan will fare.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114298296_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aab5bad90404185abba2bb8b64a659f2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, third belt and road summit, supply of atacms, house speaker vote
fault lines, third belt and road summit, supply of atacms, house speaker vote
US Supply of ATACMs to Ukraine Raises Stakes of Conflict
04:04 GMT 19.10.2023 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 19.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results from China's third Belt and Road Summit.
In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during China's third-ever Belt and Road Summit.
In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about Ukraine’s new supply of ATACMs from the United States and how it can complicate the current conflict with Russia.
In the last hour, Fault Lines was joined by attorney Steve Gill about the second vote to elect a House Speaker today as it remains unclear how Republican nominee Jim Jordan will fare.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM