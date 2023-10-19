https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/you-snooze-you-lose-new-study-says-snoozing-not-as-bad-as-you-think-1114306682.html

You Snooze, You Lose? New Study Says ‘Snoozing’ Not as Bad as You Think

You Snooze, You Lose? New Study Says ‘Snoozing’ Not as Bad as You Think

The researchers found little difference between the cognitive ability of those who woke up at the sound of their alarm, and those who chose to “snooze” in.

2023-10-19T04:07+0000

2023-10-19T04:07+0000

2023-10-19T04:08+0000

beyond politics

sleep

study

health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092844547_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_d2808a826ba203ab411bcd8d91924301.jpg

Researchers in Sweden conducted two studies in order to examine what hitting the snooze button does to one’s sleep. In their first study, they began by asking respondents about their waking habits.Officials surveyed over 1,700 people and found that nearly 70% of those people habitually hit their snooze button. Most said they did so because they were too tired to wake up. Just 17% said they did so because it felt good. Many of those who “snoozed” were also younger, with the average age of the test subjects being about 27.For those who snooze, many also reported morning drowsiness and shorter sleep.Rejecting those who have a hard time sleeping anywhere but their bed—as well as those who experience insomnia, the researchers placed 31 “snoozers” in a sleep lab for several nights. On some mornings they were allowed to hit their snooze button every 10 minutes or so, for up to 30 minutes of additional rest. But on other days, they had to get up as soon as their alarm went off.Each time, upon waking, the test subjects were asked to perform a few cognitive tests, such as math, memory and word tests—even before pouring themselves a cup of coffee.The researchers found little difference between the cognitive ability of those who woke up at the sound of their alarm, and those who chose to “snooze” in. In fact, they found that those who were allowed to sleep for an additional 30 minutes actually performed better on the cognitive tests. They were also asked about their mood, and had their cortisol levels taken.Dr. John Saito, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine who was not involved in the study, said that being able to snooze could allow sleepers to have a more pleasant experience when waking as opposed to snapping out of a deep sleep too quickly. However, Dr. Rachel Salas, an assistant medical director of John Hopkins Center for Sleep and Wellness, points out that those who habitually hit their snooze button could have more serious problems with their sleep, like narcolepsy and sleep apnea.“The findings indicate that there is no reason to stop snoozing in the morning if you enjoy it, at least not for snooze times around 30 minutes," Sundelin said in a release. "In fact, it may even help those with morning drowsiness to be slightly more awake once they get up."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/hit-the-hay-junk-food-leads-to-worse-sleep-swedish-study-finds-1111021088.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

sleep, health, study, science, sleep, sleep study, snoozing, sleeping in