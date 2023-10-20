https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/biden-backs-israel-interim-house-speaker-and-former-trump-lawyer-takes-plea-deal-in-georgia-1114339714.html
Biden Backs Israel, Interim House Speaker, and Former Trump Lawyer Takes Plea Deal in Georgia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including the US diverting shells for Ukraine to Israel, and the Taliban* requesting Belt and Road membership.
Biden Backs Israel, Interim House Speaker, and Former Trump Lawyer Takes Plea Deal in Georgia
04:03 GMT 20.10.2023 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 20.10.2023)
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with journalist, writer, and political analyst Robert Inlakesh about the nonstop bombing by Israel, the nonstop lies from Israel, and the people of Gaza shocked by the scope of Israel's current attack on Gaza. Robert spoke about the ninety-seven percent of the water of Gaza being undrinkable and the Western support for Israel.
Rachel spoke with former UN weapons inspector & WMD whistleblower Scott Ritter about the lack of US military readiness, Joe Biden's claim that America can fight multiple wars, and Israel running low on ammunition. Scott explained how America is not trained or ready for large-scale combat and how the two thousand US Marines sent to Israel will have no impact on the situation in the Middle East.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill about the twenty-two Republicans who have voted against Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, Republican infighting, and the ouster of Kevin McCarthy has done nothing to improve Congress. Steve talked about the original replacement for Kevin McCarthy being Steve Scalise and how Scalise is looking for a backroom way to be shadow Speaker of the House.
Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the Georgia RICO case against Donald Trump, Sidney Powell tried to inspect Georgia voting machines, and Coffee County Georgia. Tyler spoke about the pressure placed on attorney Sidney Powell by Georgia prosecutors and the RICO case against Donald Trump seems to be a cover-up of Georgia's Coffee County voting anomalies.
*under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM