Congressman Comer Says US House Oversight Committee Has Proof of $200K Payment to Biden

According to Comer, Biden received a check from his brother James for $200,000, which he in turn received from a near-bankrupt rural hospital operator company, Americore.
According to Comer, on March 1, 2018, Biden received a check from his brother James for $200,000, which he in turn received from a near-bankrupt rural hospital operator company, Americore. James Biden signed the check to his brother as a "loan repayment" on the same day he received this amount from Americore, Comer said. Before March 2018, Americore loaned James Biden $600,000 in the hope that Joe Biden could ‘open doors’ and obtain investment from the Middle East that could save the company, Comer added. In September, the House Oversight Committee, citing bank records, found that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address. Also in September, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed James Biden’s personal and business bank records as well as those of the president's son Hunter, related to their dealings with China.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Friday that the panel has obtained evidence Joe Biden received a $200,000 direct payment from his brother James Biden in March 2018 for his brokering of an investment from the Middle East.
"Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check," Comer said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).
According to Comer, on March 1, 2018, Biden received a check from his brother James for $200,000, which he in turn received from a near-bankrupt rural hospital operator company, Americore.
James Biden signed the check to his brother as a "loan repayment" on the same day he received this amount from Americore, Comer said.
Before March 2018, Americore loaned James Biden $600,000 in the hope that Joe Biden could ‘open doors’ and obtain investment from the Middle East that could save the company, Comer added.
In September, the House Oversight Committee, citing bank records, found that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address.
Also in September, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed James Biden’s personal and business bank records as well as those of the president's son Hunter, related to their dealings with China.