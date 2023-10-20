https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/congressman-comer-says-us-house-oversight-committee-has-proof-of-200k-payment-to-biden-1114371019.html

Congressman Comer Says US House Oversight Committee Has Proof of $200K Payment to Biden

According to Comer, Biden received a check from his brother James for $200,000, which he in turn received from a near-bankrupt rural hospital operator company, Americore.

According to Comer, on March 1, 2018, Biden received a check from his brother James for $200,000, which he in turn received from a near-bankrupt rural hospital operator company, Americore. James Biden signed the check to his brother as a "loan repayment" on the same day he received this amount from Americore, Comer said. Before March 2018, Americore loaned James Biden $600,000 in the hope that Joe Biden could ‘open doors’ and obtain investment from the Middle East that could save the company, Comer added. In September, the House Oversight Committee, citing bank records, found that Hunter Biden in 2019 received two payments wired from China totaling $260,000 with President Joe Biden's Delaware home listed as the beneficiary address. Also in September, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed James Biden’s personal and business bank records as well as those of the president's son Hunter, related to their dealings with China.

