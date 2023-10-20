https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/european-hospitality-norway-joins-list-of-nations-ready-to-pay-ukrainian-refugees-to-go-home-1114365320.html

European Hospitality? Norway Joins List of Nations Ready to Pay Ukrainian Refugees to Go Home

Millions of refugees flocked to Europe last year as the Ukrainian security crisis exploded into a full-blown NATO proxy war with Russia. But while leaders continue to vow to support Kiev for “as long as it takes,” national bureaucracies have started dropping loud hints that their ability and readiness to host refugees is reaching its limits.

Oslo has introduced a scheme designed to get some of the roughly 51,000+ Ukrainian refugees living in Norway to go home, offering cash payments of nearly €1,500 to Ukrainian nationals willing to leave the Kingdom.The scheme, whose details have appeared on the cabinet of ministers’ website, promises 17,500 Norwegian krone (€1,495) to persons “granted collective protection or residence on the grounds of strong humanitarian considerations” who decide to return home.Those applying are also warned that they could lose their residence permit or refugee status if they return home, and that those looking to move back to Norway would have to repay “all or parts of the cash support” received when leaving, ranging from zero NOK if they return after more than 24 months, 5,000 NOK for those coming back within 18-24 months, 10,000 NOK for those returning after 13-18 months, and 15,000 NOK (about €1,280) if it’s after less than 12 months.Norway is the latest country in Europe to offer Ukrainian nationals a cash incentive to leave, with Swiss media reporting on a similar scheme by the government earlier this month, and Ireland’s authorities exploring the use of social welfare funds to “encourage” Ukrainians to go home earlier this year.Elsewhere, authorities have taken more of a ‘laissez faire’ approach, with thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the UK now reportedly winding up on the streets, while in Poland, authorities have gradually cut assistance, and asked for financial compensation from the European Union on the matter.The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimated last month that over 8 million Ukrainians had fled their home country last year, with about 4.8 million of them settling in the EU or the UK. Russia took in close to two million Ukrainian nationals in 2022.In late September, President Putin signed a decree to further ease restrictions for entry and exit using Ukrainian identity documents –including expired papers which have become difficult to renew due to the conflict. Ukraine unilaterally terminated a visa-free travel agreement with Russia in January 2023, with Moscow opting not to impose visa requirements on Ukrainians.

