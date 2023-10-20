https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/house-speaker-limbo-capitol-protests-venezuela-sanctions-1114337541.html

House Speaker Limbo, Capitol Protests, Venezuela Sanctions

Americans await President Joe Biden’s explanation as to why massive military spending must be the US’ top priority.

Steve Grumbine, founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action and host of the podcast Macro n Cheese, joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss a possible resolution, if temporary, to the speaker crisis in the House of Representatives, how Biden’s big speech tonight will attempt to inflame tribalism, why the US might be looking at a wave of poverty among older people in the coming decades, and what the guilty plea by former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer means for his election interference lawsuit.Sonya Epstein, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace based in Massachusetts, explains what the group hoped to accomplish with its protest in the Capitol Rotunda yesterday, how it responds to being called a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League, and how Americans should respond to calls for more military aid to Israel.Author, journalist and researcher with Code Pink Nicolas Davies explains what Gaza’s current needs are and how they compare with the aid expected to be able to pass through Egypt in the coming hours, why we haven’t seen proof of who actually bombed the al-Ahli hospital complex in Gaza, why Israel’s expected ground invasion of Gaza has been so delayed, the protest resignation of a State Department official, and the use of long-range American missiles in Ukraine.The Misfits also discuss the upcoming election in Argentina, the easing of sanctions on Venezuela, allegations that tech billionaire Peter Thiel is an FBI informant, and more World Bank-enabled crimes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

