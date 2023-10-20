https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/how-fast-is-russias-avangard-missile-1114346196.html

How Fast is Russia's Avangard Missile?

In modern combat operations, speed (whether on land or in the air) is often the signature attribute between victory and defeat. The Avangard's unparalleled velocity allows it to hit targets with break-neck speed precisely. This capability dramatically lowers reaction time for adversaries and renders traditional defense measures far less effective.

The Avangard missile system is a testament to the rapid advancements in aerial warfare technology in recent years. Developed by Russia, this avant-garde weapon system represents a consequential leap forward in contemporary ballistic missiles.This missile is represented by its revolutionary hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), which allows it to travel at unprecedented velocity, far surpassing conventional ballistic missiles. Furthermore, the Avangard HGV can carry several warheads, providing flexibility in its strategic application.Its rapid deployment and unmatched speed make it an invaluable asset in offensive and defensive military plans. The Avangard's ability to elude enemy defenses and deliver payloads with pinpoint accuracy has reshaped the strategic landscape, prompting nations worldwide to reassess their defense postures and invest heavily in countermeasures.Sputnik touches upon understanding the intricacies of the Avangard system and why it's pivotal in the evolving face of threats to Russia's national security.What's the Avangard Missile?Previously referred to as Project 4202, the Avangard is a traditional nuclear-capable, boost-glide vehicle that is transported into space as a multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) atop an existing intercontinental ballistic missile like the UR-100N UTTH or RS-18A (UR-100/SS-19 Stiletto), R-36M2, or RS-28 Sarmat. After being released, it enters suborbital space and glides down to the atmosphere's edge at meteoric velocity.Technical PropertiesIt's worth noting that technical characteristics of the Avangard missile system have not been officially published, so any relevant information can only be obtained through public data.The Avangard is often portrayed as a delta-shaped vehicle, enveloped in a glowing plasma shield. Measuring about 5.4 meters, or nearly 18 feet, the Avangard is a sizeable vehicle and weighs roughly 2,000 kg.According to media reports, the Avangard missile boasts an impressive maximum speed, ranging from 20 to 27 Mach (24,696 to 33,340 kilometers per hour) in dense layers of the atmosphere. This versatile system is designed to carry nuclear and conventional payloads. However, its potential blast yield figures is estimated to range between 150 kilotons to two megatons (trinitrotoluene - TNT equivalent). The Avangard's successful test marks a major milestone in materials science and heat control. Russian authorities say the novel weapon is protected by a unique composite material that endured temperatures between 1,600 to 2,000°C during intercontinental hypersonic flight for several minutes.Additionally, the Avangard incorporates advanced guidance systems, ensuring precise navigation and target acquisition during its high-speed flight.The Avangard's fuselage is engineered to reduce drag and maximize aerodynamic efficiency. This design feature, combined with its maneuvering capabilities, allows the missile to alter its trajectory mid-flight, evading potential interception attempts. The result is a weapon system that challenges existing missile defense paradigms and significantly reduces the response window for potential targets.Strategic Military Objectives of Avangard MissileThe Avangard missile's unprecedented speed and maneuverability have profound implications for the landscape of strategic warfare, reshaping the dynamics of offense, defense, and deterrence.According to Russian sources, the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide weapon is designed to eliminate missile defense installations and high-value targets like heavily fortified sites such as missile silos or military command centers. Implications of Avangard's Extreme Speed for WarfareAvangard's Combat Service History

