https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/lavrovs-north-korea-trip-designed-to-counterbalance-us-belligerence-in-asian-theater-1114356399.html

Lavrov’s North Korea Trip Designed to ‘Counterbalance’ US Belligerence in Asian Theater

Lavrov’s North Korea Trip Designed to ‘Counterbalance’ US Belligerence in Asian Theater

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to North Korea this week for high-level talks. The trip follows last month’s visit to Russia by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Russian defense chief Sergei Shoigu’s trip to Pyongyang in July. Sputnik asked Asia-Pacific affairs expert KJ Noh for his take on what the flurry of diplomacy means.

2023-10-20T14:34+0000

2023-10-20T14:34+0000

2023-10-20T14:37+0000

analysis

sergey lavrov

russia

vladimir putin

north korea

south korea

red army

vostochny cosmodrome

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114355961_0:126:2934:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_fd65766e202f03254e9f348b14f7e648.jpg

Lavrov wrapped up a formal visit to North Korea on Thursday, with the two day-itinerary including talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui, a meeting with Kim Jong Un, and several formal diplomatic events, including a flower laying ceremony before a monument in Pyongyang dedicated to the Red Army troops who smashed the Imperial Japanese Kwantung Army and liberated Korea in the closing days of World War II.“The Russian Federation expresses its solidarity and full support in the desire of the DPRK, led by State Council Chairman Kim Jong-un, to defend its independence and the right of its people to determine their own destiny,” Lavrov said after arriving in the North Korean capital on Wednesday.The Russian top diplomat characterized his trip as “a very good opportunity” to “consider in detail each of the agreements that were reached at the highest level” during the talks at Vostochny Cosmodrome between Putin and Kim in September, “and to outline practical steps to ensure the full implementation of each of these agreements.”Meeting with Lavrov on Thursday, Kim remarked that the “real friendship” between Russia and North Korea was “growing stronger” after his meeting with Putin in the Russian Far East. “Our people pay great attention to the relations between our countries, and it is very pleasant to meet with you in such an occasion, Comrade Minister,” Kim said.At a reception in Lavrov’s honor, Foreign Minister Choe expressed hope that his trip would help further expand the comprehensive and constructive ties between the two countries. Dropping hints on what this expanded cooperation may entail, Lavrov pointed to an upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in November, where plans to supply Russian energy and other goods to North Korea, as well as the possible implementation of new joint projects, will be discussed.During their talks in September, Putin and Kim deliberated a bouquet of areas ripe for cooperation, from agriculture, aviation and infrastructure to education, space exploration and the environment, as well as a possible “logistics triangle” including railway, port and road infrastructure projects in North Korea. Putin also remarked at the time on the “opportunities” that exist for expanding military-technical cooperation, so long as it remains in line with existing restrictions.Lavrov touched on the latter issue in an interview with Russian media on Thursday, dismissing “rumors” spread by the White House and US media of a secret Russian-North Korean pact on the delivery of ammunition to Russia.Russian Counterbalancing of US Belligerence in AsiaCommenting on Lavrov’s DPRK visit, veteran journalist, political analyst and Asia-Pacific geopolitics expert KJ Noh said it demonstrates a clear effort by Moscow to “counterbalance” Washington’s maneuvering and sabre rattling on the Korean peninsula and Asia generally.“Therefore, this is simply a reestablishment or a reaffirmation of historical political ties, as well as a counterbalancing against the United States in the Asian [theater],” he added.Characterizing Moscow’s diplomatic moves as “geostrategic rebalancing,” Koh explained that essentially, Russia is merely pushing back against US efforts to constrain and contain it, and simultaneously sending a “message” Seoul’s way to “stay in your lane” and not get involved in Washington’s proxy war against Russia in Europe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/putin-face-to-face-soyuz-2--ballet-kim-jong-uns-big-agenda-russia-trip-1113432247.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/what-kinds-of-weapons-does-south-korea-produce-and-export-1113695688.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/the-73-year-long-war-how-cold-war-rivalries-set-off-the-korean-conflict-1111503385.html

russia

north korea

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

north korea, russia, sergei lavrov, diplomacy, trip, visit, analysis, agreements, ties, relations