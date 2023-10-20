https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/possible-developer-of-ragnar-locker-ransomware-detained-in-france--1114372429.html
Possible Developer of Ragnar Locker Ransomware Detained in France
Possible Developer of Ragnar Locker Ransomware Detained in France
The operation took place in three countries from Monday to Friday. The organized crime group is suspected of having carried out cyberattacks on 168 international companies around the world since 2020, according to the statement.
2023-10-20T22:27+0000
2023-10-20T22:27+0000
2023-10-20T22:27+0000
world
europol
eurojust
ransomware
crime
cyber crime
organized crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104498/21/1044982127_0:339:5124:3221_1920x0_80_0_0_16202fa0be9e361bdc297e0c2ea05534.jpg
"An international operation coordinated by France, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, has dealt an important blow to the Ragnar Locker ransomware group … At the end of the action week, the main perpetrator, suspected of being a developer of the Ragnar group, has been brought in front of the examining magistrates of the Paris Judicial Court," Eurojust said in a statement. The operation took place in three countries from Monday to Friday. The organized crime group is suspected of having carried out cyberattacks on 168 international companies around the world since 2020, according to the statement. In September 2022, a Portuguese newspaper reported that the personal data of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and a number of other government officials had been published on a darknet by Ragnar Locker. The hacker group was also responsible for a cyberattack on the TAP Air Portugal carrier.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104498/21/1044982127_516:0:5124:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa77675f3543a0bf8321c49dac336c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ragnar locker ransomware, france, eu agency for criminal justice cooperation, eurojust, europol
ragnar locker ransomware, france, eu agency for criminal justice cooperation, eurojust, europol
Possible Developer of Ragnar Locker Ransomware Detained in France
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A person believed to be one of the developers of the Ragnar Locker ransomware group has been detained in France as part of an international operation coordinated by the French authorities, the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) said on Friday.
"An international operation coordinated by France, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, has dealt an important blow to the Ragnar Locker ransomware group … At the end of the action week, the main perpetrator, suspected of being a developer of the Ragnar group, has been brought in front of the examining magistrates of the Paris Judicial Court," Eurojust said in a statement.
The operation took place in three countries from Monday to Friday. The organized crime group is suspected of having carried out cyberattacks on 168 international companies around the world since 2020, according to the statement.
In September 2022, a Portuguese newspaper reported that the personal data of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and a number of other government officials had been published on a darknet by Ragnar Locker. The hacker group was also responsible for a cyberattack on the TAP Air Portugal carrier.