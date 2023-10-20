https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/possible-developer-of-ragnar-locker-ransomware-detained-in-france--1114372429.html

Possible Developer of Ragnar Locker Ransomware Detained in France

Possible Developer of Ragnar Locker Ransomware Detained in France

The operation took place in three countries from Monday to Friday. The organized crime group is suspected of having carried out cyberattacks on 168 international companies around the world since 2020, according to the statement.

2023-10-20T22:27+0000

2023-10-20T22:27+0000

2023-10-20T22:27+0000

world

europol

eurojust

ransomware

crime

cyber crime

organized crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104498/21/1044982127_0:339:5124:3221_1920x0_80_0_0_16202fa0be9e361bdc297e0c2ea05534.jpg

"An international operation coordinated by France, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, has dealt an important blow to the Ragnar Locker ransomware group … At the end of the action week, the main perpetrator, suspected of being a developer of the Ragnar group, has been brought in front of the examining magistrates of the Paris Judicial Court," Eurojust said in a statement. The operation took place in three countries from Monday to Friday. The organized crime group is suspected of having carried out cyberattacks on 168 international companies around the world since 2020, according to the statement. In September 2022, a Portuguese newspaper reported that the personal data of Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and a number of other government officials had been published on a darknet by Ragnar Locker. The hacker group was also responsible for a cyberattack on the TAP Air Portugal carrier.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ragnar locker ransomware, france, eu agency for criminal justice cooperation, eurojust, europol