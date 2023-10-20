International
Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the sit-in protests at the US House over Congress' support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
2023-10-20T04:01+0000
2023-10-20T10:16+0000
Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the sit-in protests at the U.S. House over Congress' support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip and the reports of a looming Israeli military operation in the isolated Palestinian territory.In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss a third round of votes to choose a Speaker of the House as Representative Jim Jordan failed to win the last round of votes. They also discussed the US 2024 presidential election as candidate Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courthouse this week for a civil fraud case.In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks with journalist KJ Noh about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to North Korea and what this trip means to the two nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

04:01 GMT 20.10.2023 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 20.10.2023)
Fault Lines
Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
Melik Abdul
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the sit-in protests at the US House over Congress' support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip and the reports of a looming Israeli military operation in the isolated Palestinian territory.
In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss a third round of votes to choose a Speaker of the House as Representative Jim Jordan failed to win the last round of votes. They also discussed the US 2024 presidential election as candidate Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courthouse this week for a civil fraud case.
In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks with journalist KJ Noh about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to North Korea and what this trip means to the two nations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
