https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/protests-occupy-house-building-to-call-for-ceasefire-in-gaza-1114330183.html

Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the sit-in protests at the US House over Congress' support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

2023-10-20T04:01+0000

2023-10-20T04:01+0000

2023-10-20T10:16+0000

fault lines

radio

gaza

jim jordan

congress

donald trump

north korea

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114329977_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1397010583db6e88e9d7d3841115c1e3.png

Protests Occupy House Building to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the sit-in protests at the U.S. House over Congress' support for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In the first hour, Fault Lines speaks to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip and the reports of a looming Israeli military operation in the isolated Palestinian territory.In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey joined Fault Lines to discuss a third round of votes to choose a Speaker of the House as Representative Jim Jordan failed to win the last round of votes. They also discussed the US 2024 presidential election as candidate Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courthouse this week for a civil fraud case.In the third hour, Fault Lines speaks with journalist KJ Noh about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to North Korea and what this trip means to the two nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, situation in gaza, house speaker vote, lavrov visit to north korea, israeli military operation, russia-north korea relations