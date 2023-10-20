International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day.
Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis
Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Speakership saga and Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Trump's Georgia case.
Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Speakership saga and Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Trump's Georgia case.
The show begins with President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Trump Attorney Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia as well as the House struggling to find the next Speaker.Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins to discuss the arrest of Jewish activists at the US Capitol in Washington, DC demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.The second hour kicks off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, who breaks down the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.The show closes with Alan Grayson, a former US Representative for Florida, to discuss the high rates of homelessness in the state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis

04:05 GMT 20.10.2023
The Final Countdown
Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Speakership saga and Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Trump's Georgia case.
The show begins with President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Trump Attorney Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia as well as the House struggling to find the next Speaker.
Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins to discuss the arrest of Jewish activists at the US Capitol in Washington, DC demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.
The second hour kicks off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, who breaks down the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.
The show closes with Alan Grayson, a former US Representative for Florida, to discuss the high rates of homelessness in the state.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
