https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/speakership-dilemma-continues-as-house-fails-to-solve-crisis-1114333832.html

Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis

Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Speakership saga and Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Trump's Georgia case.

2023-10-20T04:05+0000

2023-10-20T04:05+0000

2023-10-20T10:30+0000

the final countdown

sidney powell

house speaker

jim jordan

israel

palestine

gaza

hamas

north korea

putin-kim jong un meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114333675_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_8950cc019b9fec3ab097bc6e8ac2bdb9.jpg

Speakership Dilemma Continues as House Fails to Solve Crisis On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the Speakership saga and Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Trump's Georgia case.

The show begins with President of Constitutional Rights PAC Carter Clews sharing his perspective on Trump Attorney Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia as well as the House struggling to find the next Speaker.Then, Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joins to discuss the arrest of Jewish activists at the US Capitol in Washington, DC demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.The second hour kicks off with journalist and political analyst KJ Noh, who breaks down the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.The show closes with Alan Grayson, a former US Representative for Florida, to discuss the high rates of homelessness in the state.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

gaza

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, speakership saga, sidney powell pleading guilty in georgia, the arrest of jewish activists at the us capitol, meeting between lavrov and kim jong un, homelessness in florida