The Global South Rejects Western Hypocrisy; US Mortgage Applications Plunge

Global South officials reveal that their regions are rejecting the collective West due to its contradictory responses to Ukraine and the Israeli conflicts.

Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss Latin America. The US reportedly eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil sales in return for potential changes in voting. Ricardo Vaz said that the claims that Venezuela will change its electoral process is misleading. The US has given them a 6 month license they may renege. Also, we must keep in mind that the US has backed out of numerous deals with Iran.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The head of Ethiopia says that Africa is realizing its potential. Thomas Mountain says that Ethiopia is in turmoil as a large militia is making gains against the government forces. The 2nd largest ethnicity in the nation is pushing back against claims of oppression from the government.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The House needs help in selecting a speaker. Misty Winston says that the GOP is struggling to pull it together. The Squad was supposed to go in and challenge the establishment, and they have not done that on any issue. She also says that the "force the vote" strategy rejected by the left is effective.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Russia and China's Middle East policies. Global South officials reveal that their regions reject the collective West due to its contradictory responses to Ukraine and the Israeli conflicts. Dan Kovalik says the US has consistently killed peace deals, including in Vietnam and Yugoslavia. He also says that many more children were killed in the first few weeks of bombing in Gaza than in 18 months of conflict in Ukraine. The US has wanted to undermine international law since the creation of the UN charter.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The 30-year mortgage rates have hit 8%. Dr. Jack says that the economy is in the process of recession. Also, he thinks that mortgage rates will go up because bond yield is increasing. The government is flooding the market with treasury bonds, causing the bond value to decrease. Additionally, China is dropping treasury bonds because the US is going after them.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The Belt and Road initiative is growing as Russia and China come together to support the project. KJ Noh says that China's Belt and Road success plan can be replicated worldwide. It allows nations an alternative to neoliberalism for economic development. Also, President Biden's plan to build a US alternative to the Belt and Road in the Middle East needs to be revised.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Joe Biden has announced a Gaza aid deal and argues that Israel is not responsible for the Hospital bombing. Laith Marouf says this would not be the first time Israel attacked a hospital. He also says that the UN resolutions were vetoed, and the citizens of Western states are responsible for standing against the violence in Gaza.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss neocon warmongering. President Biden says that the US can easily support two global wars. Mark Sleboda says that the extreme debt has to be taken into account. Also, US military-industrial capacity needs to be higher and can't support foreign policy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

