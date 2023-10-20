https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/the-speaker-wishlist-1114340591.html

The Speaker Wishlist

The US House of Representatives remains in a state of chaos as it continues to go without a speaker for the lower congressional chamber. Recent efforts by Rep. Jim Jordan for the post have fallen short.

Such was the story that emerged this week as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) reported his wife had received menacing phone calls from people angry over the congressman’s vote against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for House speaker.“She had terrible phone calls,” said Bacon to reporters, revealing that his wife had even begun sleeping with a loaded gun next to her bed.Threatening text messages were also reportedly sent to Bacon’s wife, with one reading: “Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player.”“Your husband will not hold any political office ever again,” read another message. “What a disappointment and failure he is.”Jordan again failed to gain the necessary votes to clinch the speakership after a second round of voting in the House on Thursday. Currently, a third attempt is planned for Friday. Congress may settle the issue soon to vote on the US president's proposed two-for-one emergency budget request announced late Thursday for a combined funding package for both Israel and Ukraine.

