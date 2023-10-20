https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/uk-prime-minister-meets-with-palestinian-egyptian-leaders-in-cairo---downing-street-1114371472.html

UK Prime Minister Meets With Palestinian, Egyptian Leaders in Cairo - Downing Street

Sunak's office said the leaders agreed on "the need of all parties to take steps to protect civilians, infrastructure, and to minimize the loss of innocent lives".

Sunak offered Abbas his condolences over the heavy civilian death toll in Gaza and "underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water and medicine," the statement read. At the meeting with the Egyptian president, the British prime minister welcomed Egypt' efforts to reopen the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip and said London "was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there," his office said in a separate statement, recalling a recent 10 million pound ($12 million) humanitarian pledge for the region by London. Sunak briefed both Abbas and Sisi of the conversations he had had with other leaders during his regional tour, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to his office. Sunak is touring the Middle East in an effort to prevent a spillover of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. On Thursday morning, he arrived in Israel to show solidarity with the nation nearly two weeks after a deadly attack carried out by Palestinian movement Hamas, which ignited the ongoing escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The UK prime minister met with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, pledging to stand with them "in Israel's darkest hour." Sunak then traveled to Saudi Arabia and met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.

