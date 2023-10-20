International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/us-conducts-chemical-explosion-at-nuclear-test-site-on-day-russia-pulls-out-of-ctbt-1114343779.html
US Conducts Chemical Explosion at Nuclear Test Site on Day Russia Pulls Out of CTBT
US Conducts Chemical Explosion at Nuclear Test Site on Day Russia Pulls Out of CTBT
The U.S. conducted tests at a test site in Nevada, producing an underground chemical explosion to improve its ability to "detect low-yield nuclear explosions around the world," according to the U.S. Department of Energy's press office.
2023-10-20T08:34+0000
2023-10-20T08:34+0000
military
russia
nevada
national nuclear security administration (nnsa)
us department of energy
comprehensive nuclear-test-ban treaty (ctbt)
us
nuclear tests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg
The US has conducted an underground chemical explosion at a test site in Nevada "to improve its ability to detect low-yield nuclear explosions around the world", according to the US Department of Energy's press office. The agency said chemical explosives and radioisotope indicators were used in the experiment.The tests took place on 18 October, the day the lower house of the Russian parliament passed a bill to withdraw ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The CTBT expands on the 1963 treaty that banned nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in space, and underwater, and includes a ban on underground explosions. Each party to the treaty undertakes not to conduct a nuclear explosion "at any place under its jurisdiction or control". Russia signed the CTBT in 1996 and ratified it in 2000. However, the treaty has never entered into force because India, North Korea and Pakistan have not signed it, and the United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran have signed but not ratified it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russias-withdrawal-from-ctbt-does-not-mean-it-plans-to-conduct-nuclear-tests---kremlin-1113980732.html
russia
nevada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_348da4a8c10b4c7787d4c92eeea72311.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us conducts nuclear test, test site in nevada, underground chemical explosion
us conducts nuclear test, test site in nevada, underground chemical explosion

US Conducts Chemical Explosion at Nuclear Test Site on Day Russia Pulls Out of CTBT

08:34 GMT 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie RiedelThe warhead-containing nose cone of an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D.
The warhead-containing nose cone of an inert Minuteman 3 missile is seen in a training launch tube at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On 18 October, the lower house of the Russian parliament adopted a bill to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in the third and final reading.
The US has conducted an underground chemical explosion at a test site in Nevada "to improve its ability to detect low-yield nuclear explosions around the world", according to the US Department of Energy's press office.

"These experiments advance our efforts to develop new technology in support of US nuclear non-proliferation goals. They will help reduce global nuclear threats by improving the detection of underground nuclear explosive tests," said Corey Hinderstein, a spokeswoman for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), a division of the US Department of Energy.

The agency said chemical explosives and radioisotope indicators were used in the experiment.
The tests took place on 18 October, the day the lower house of the Russian parliament passed a bill to withdraw ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).
Kremlin, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
World
Russia’s Withdrawal From CTBT Does Not Mean It Plans to Conduct Nuclear Tests - Kremlin
6 October, 11:04 GMT
The CTBT expands on the 1963 treaty that banned nuclear weapons testing in the atmosphere, in space, and underwater, and includes a ban on underground explosions. Each party to the treaty undertakes not to conduct a nuclear explosion "at any place under its jurisdiction or control". Russia signed the CTBT in 1996 and ratified it in 2000. However, the treaty has never entered into force because India, North Korea and Pakistan have not signed it, and the United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran have signed but not ratified it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала