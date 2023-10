https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/watch-russias-su-34-aircraft-eliminate-ukrainian-fortified-positions--1114345331.html

Watch Russia's Su-34 Aircraft Eliminate Ukrainian Fortified Positions

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of Russian Su-34 aircraft destroying Ukrainian fortified positions in the South Donetsk direction in the course of a special military operation.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of its Su-34 aircraft destroying Ukrainian fortified positions in the South Donetsk direction during the course of the special military operation.Su-34 fighter-bombers are on a 24-hour combat alert at domestic airfields. Russian pilots perform air patrol tasks and cover the actions of the Russian Armed Forces any time of the day and in any weather.

