Antagonism Toward Israel on Historic Uptrend Amid Migrant Influx, Says Ex-US Senator

"Antagonism toward Israel is on an historic uptrend; soon, the influx of migrants will overwhelm traditional support for Israel," the former politician said.

"This passionate outpouring of support for Hamas, both in the US and in Europe, was a clear wakeup call for supporters of Israel. If globalists continue forcing western nations to accept waves of immigrants, Israel is likely to face diplomatic isolation within ten years," Black said. Black believes that before the Hamas attacks, the world had nearly abandoned the long-held plan for a two-state Palestinian solution. "But President Biden resurrected it by referring to the plan during his speech in Israel. Many world leaders have also resumed their support for the two-state plan for Palestine," he said. "The attack forced Saudi Arabia to indefinitely abandon the idea of normalizing relations with Israel." Black also pointed out that the military activities of Israel against Gaza prompted global protests in support of the people of Gaza and Palestine. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.

