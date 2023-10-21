https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/antagonism-toward-israel-on-historic-uptrend-amid-migrant-influx-says-ex-us-senator-1114374662.html
Antagonism Toward Israel on Historic Uptrend Amid Migrant Influx, Says Ex-US Senator
Antagonism Toward Israel on Historic Uptrend Amid Migrant Influx, Says Ex-US Senator
"Antagonism toward Israel is on an historic uptrend; soon, the influx of migrants will overwhelm traditional support for Israel," the former politician said.
2023-10-21T03:35+0000
2023-10-21T03:35+0000
2023-10-21T03:35+0000
world
israel
palestine-israel conflict
israel-gaza conflict
hamas
gaza strip
gaza strip
refugees
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114300252_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6e01dfa6409427421e5b9f23bf5f2d.jpg
"This passionate outpouring of support for Hamas, both in the US and in Europe, was a clear wakeup call for supporters of Israel. If globalists continue forcing western nations to accept waves of immigrants, Israel is likely to face diplomatic isolation within ten years," Black said. Black believes that before the Hamas attacks, the world had nearly abandoned the long-held plan for a two-state Palestinian solution. "But President Biden resurrected it by referring to the plan during his speech in Israel. Many world leaders have also resumed their support for the two-state plan for Palestine," he said. "The attack forced Saudi Arabia to indefinitely abandon the idea of normalizing relations with Israel." Black also pointed out that the military activities of Israel against Gaza prompted global protests in support of the people of Gaza and Palestine. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114300252_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f04c1c67e5ae96836ba183a74676522.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, refugees, migrants, virginia state senator richard black
israel, palestine-israel conflict, hamas, gaza strip, refugees, migrants, virginia state senator richard black
Antagonism Toward Israel on Historic Uptrend Amid Migrant Influx, Says Ex-US Senator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Antagonism towards Israel is currently on a record rise and the influx of refugees will likely overwhelm the traditional support for it in the near future, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.
"This passionate outpouring of support for Hamas, both in the US and in Europe, was a clear wakeup call for supporters of Israel. If globalists continue forcing western nations to accept waves of immigrants, Israel is likely to face diplomatic isolation within ten years," Black said.
"Antagonism toward Israel is on an historic uptrend; soon, the influx of migrants will overwhelm traditional support for Israel."
Black believes that before the Hamas attacks, the world had nearly abandoned the long-held plan for a two-state Palestinian solution.
"But President Biden resurrected it by referring to the plan during his speech in Israel. Many world leaders have also resumed their support for the two-state plan for Palestine," he said. "The attack forced Saudi Arabia to indefinitely abandon the idea of normalizing relations with Israel."
Black also pointed out that the military activities of Israel against Gaza prompted global protests in support of the people of Gaza and Palestine.
"Simmering anger over Palestinian suffering burst open on streets and campuses across the world. In Chicago, soon after the attacks, throngs of angry pro-Hamas demonstrators packed city streets for as far as the eye could see," he noted. "They were undeterred by uniformly negative press reports condemning the bloody, indiscriminate attacks on Israeli civilians."
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured on both sides.