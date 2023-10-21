International
Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech
Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's plan to send aid to Israel and Ukraine.
Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's plan to send aid to Israel and Ukraine.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director, Ron Paul Institute
Jamarl Thomas - Co-host of Fault Lines
Ryan Cristian - Founder & Editor, The Last American Vagabond
Esteban Carrillo - Editor at The Cradle, Ecuadorean Journalist

The show kicks off with Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, discussing Joe Biden's address to the nation and his call for more aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Then, Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas shares his perspective on Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia.

The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder & Editor of The Last American Vagabond, discussing RFK Jr.'s impact on other candidates in battleground states.

The show closes with The Cradle Editor Esteban Carrillo weighing in on the elections in Argentina.

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech

04:34 GMT 21.10.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 21.10.2023)
The Final Countdown
Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's plan to send aid to Israel and Ukraine.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director, Ron Paul Institute
Jamarl Thomas - Co-host of Fault Lines
Ryan Cristian - Founder & Editor, The Last American Vagabond
Esteban Carrillo - Editor at The Cradle, Ecuadorean Journalist
The show kicks off with Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, discussing Joe Biden's address to the nation and his call for more aid to Israel and Ukraine.
Then, Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas shares his perspective on Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia.
The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder & Editor of The Last American Vagabond, discussing RFK Jr.'s impact on other candidates in battleground states.
The show closes with The Cradle Editor Esteban Carrillo weighing in on the elections in Argentina.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
