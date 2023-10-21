https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/biden-reveals-plan-to-keep-funding-ukraine-and-israel-in-foreign-policy-speech-1114369579.html

Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech

Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's plan to send aid to Israel and Ukraine. 21.10.2023, Sputnik International

2023-10-21T04:34+0000

2023-10-21T04:34+0000

2023-10-21T11:37+0000

the final countdown

radio

joe biden

israel

gaza

palestine

ukraine

donald trump

georgia

sidney powell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114368823_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c7111aaf73000a3d51fcac22f6b43aec.jpg

Biden Reveals Plan to Keep Funding Ukraine and Israel in Foreign Policy Speech On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Biden's plan to send aid to Israel and Ukraine.

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director, Ron Paul InstituteJamarl Thomas - Co-host of Fault LinesRyan Cristian - Founder & Editor, The Last American VagabondEsteban Carrillo - Editor at The Cradle, Ecuadorean JournalistThe show kicks off with Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, discussing Joe Biden's address to the nation and his call for more aid to Israel and Ukraine.Then, Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas shares his perspective on Trump's lawyer Sidney Powell pleading guilty in Georgia.The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder & Editor of The Last American Vagabond, discussing RFK Jr.'s impact on other candidates in battleground states.The show closes with The Cradle Editor Esteban Carrillo weighing in on the elections in Argentina.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

gaza

palestine

ukraine

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

radio, joe biden, israel, gaza, palestine, ukraine, donald trump, georgia, sidney powell, robert f. kennedy jr, аудио